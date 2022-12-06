Jefferson woman dies in car accident in Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO – On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on U.S. 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on U.S. 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the Chrysler, Roy James Wyatt, 79, of Jefferson, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Wilkes Medical Center in North Wilkesboro. The passenger, Carolyn Liddle Wyatt, 75, of Jefferson, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Both occupants were restrained by seatbelts. The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor. U.S. 421 was partially closed in the area for approximately 2 hours during the on-scene investigation. Possible charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office.