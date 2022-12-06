ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NC

Jefferson woman dies in car accident in Wilkesboro

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

WILKESBORO – On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on U.S. 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on U.S. 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the Chrysler, Roy James Wyatt, 79, of Jefferson, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Wilkes Medical Center in North Wilkesboro. The passenger, Carolyn Liddle Wyatt, 75, of Jefferson, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Both occupants were restrained by seatbelts. The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor. U.S. 421 was partially closed in the area for approximately 2 hours during the on-scene investigation. Possible charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country.

