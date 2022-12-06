ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation

ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia

Voters wait patiently in line to vote in Bibb County on Dec. 1, 2022. After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

State tax revenues down slightly in November

ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections suffered a rare but slight decline last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday. The state brought in almost $2.29 billion in tax receipts in November, down $2.4 million – or just 0.1% – from November of last year. November marked the first month in more than a year that tax revenues have gone down, as steady increases have allowed the state to build a $6.6 billion budget surplus.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy