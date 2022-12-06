ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections suffered a rare but slight decline last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday. The state brought in almost $2.29 billion in tax receipts in November, down $2.4 million – or just 0.1% – from November of last year. November marked the first month in more than a year that tax revenues have gone down, as steady increases have allowed the state to build a $6.6 billion budget surplus.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO