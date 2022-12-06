Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp and legislative leaders extend gas tax suspension, inflation-fighting measures
Atlanta, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with legislative officials has extended the temporary suspension of motor fuel, locomotive fuel tax, and the supply chain state of emergency. State leaders reaffirmed their support of a second tax refund equivalent to this year's refund, and an extension of the homestead...
Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation
ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the...
Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia
Voters wait patiently in line to vote in Bibb County on Dec. 1, 2022. After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to...
Health officials say this could be the worst flu season in years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Centers for Disease Control Prevention continues to closely monitor the growing number of influenza and RSV cases across the nation. Based on recent reports, the CDC says this could be the worst year for the flu in a decade. If you look at the...
How the Midstate voted: 6 counties for Raphael Warnock, 26 counties for Herschel Walker
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following a hard-fought campaign between incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his opponent, Herschel Walker, Warnock came out on top, becoming the first black senator to be elected to a full term in Georgia. With the race staying neck-and-neck as the counts came in on Tuesday...
State tax revenues down slightly in November
ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections suffered a rare but slight decline last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday. The state brought in almost $2.29 billion in tax receipts in November, down $2.4 million – or just 0.1% – from November of last year. November marked the first month in more than a year that tax revenues have gone down, as steady increases have allowed the state to build a $6.6 billion budget surplus.
