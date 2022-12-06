ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wgxa.tv

Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia

Voters wait patiently in line to vote in Bibb County on Dec. 1, 2022. After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation

ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville

A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
AccessAtlanta

‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear

Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
WGAU

Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home

A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville

A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
KNOXVILLE, TN

