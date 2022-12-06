Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia
Voters wait patiently in line to vote in Bibb County on Dec. 1, 2022. After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to...
wgxa.tv
Gov. Kemp and legislative leaders extend gas tax suspension, inflation-fighting measures
Atlanta, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with legislative officials has extended the temporary suspension of motor fuel, locomotive fuel tax, and the supply chain state of emergency. State leaders reaffirmed their support of a second tax refund equivalent to this year's refund, and an extension of the homestead...
wgxa.tv
How the Midstate voted: 6 counties for Raphael Warnock, 26 counties for Herschel Walker
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following a hard-fought campaign between incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his opponent, Herschel Walker, Warnock came out on top, becoming the first black senator to be elected to a full term in Georgia. With the race staying neck-and-neck as the counts came in on Tuesday...
wgxa.tv
Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation
ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the...
accesswdun.com
Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville
A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Group says it will deploy armed guards to some polling places during runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. — The New Black Panther Party said it will deploy armed guards to some polling places on the night of Georgia’s Senate runoff. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at a news conference Monday where the group promised armed patrols near voting locations as people go to the polls.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
DALTON, Ga. — A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021. District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
AccessAtlanta
‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear
Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home
A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville
A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
Georgia mom sentenced to 20 years in murder of 3-month-old she was ‘frustrated’ with
A Georgia mother will spend time in jail for the murder of her three-month-old son.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
wgxa.tv
Dozens of prisoners on hunger strike over food portions, health concerns in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An advocacy group shared a list with our sister station KSNV of the issues some prisoners participating in a hunger strike at a maximum-security prison want to change with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Return Strong, a group that includes family and friends of...
