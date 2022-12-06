ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.

One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Teaching Kids To Drive? Here’s The Best Spots In Amarillo.

Ah yes, it's the most stressful thing for any parent to go through. No, it's not sending your kids off to school. It's the wonderful joys of teaching them how to drive. There is nothing more stressful as a parent. I remember watching my parents in the car with me and their reactions. It's natural to freak out a bit. I'm still a few years away from having to teach my firstborn how to get behind the wheel, and I'm terrified to do it.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Love Pets? You Can Only Own So Many In Amarillo.

Pets are a part of our lives. They become family members, they become support, and they become our happiness. It starts with one, then you figure that pet needs a friend so you get another one. Then you become attached to them and want more and more. Well, better be...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo is Elf on the Shelf a Family Tradition to Start?

I am all about family traditions when it comes to Christmas. Everyone seems to have their own. When my daughter was growing up she wrote a letter to Santa every Christmas Eve and couldn't wait for his response the next day. She left cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for the reindeer.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo

When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Hey Amarillo Fireworks and Christmas Go Hand in Hand

So here we are getting closer and closer to Christmas. You know that most wonderful time of the year. We are hurrying to get all of our gifts bought. We are planning our Christmas dinner. Whose houses are we visiting for the holidays this year? There are so many plans...
AMARILLO, TX
KTEN.com

How to Stay in My Home After Foreclosure in Amarillo

Originally Posted On: https://www.rspur.com/blog/how-to-stay-in-my-home-after-foreclosure-in-amarillo/. A recent study estimates that 47% of foreclosed properties are still occupied. When you first see that stat you may be surprised… but we’re not. What most people don’t realize is that banks aren’t in the business to own homes. They are...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

