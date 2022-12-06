Read full article on original website
$1,000 reward offered for information on wanted Cordele man
The Cordele Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations. According to a Facebook post, from the Cordele Police Department, on Wednesday, December 7 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North 3rd, due to a disturbance involving the suspect Valdis Daniel.
southgatv.com
WALB 10
USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
TIFTON, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies said they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation...
Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer
BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Albany police ask for public's help in locating suspect
ALBANY — Albany police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kanaja Raynique Sutton, who is being sought on a number of active warrants. Sutton, 24, is described by police as being 5-feet-6 and weighing 114 pounds. Her last known address is 2650 Erica Court in Albany. She is wanted on the charges of:
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The founder and students of the Life Preparatory School for Boys had to be taken to a local hospital after being involved in a Wednesday night car crash, according to a post from the school. The students were taken to a local emergency room to get...
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Businessmen prepare large donation for Feeding the Valley Food Bank
ALBANY — If anybody understands how the high price of groceries is impacting southwest Georgia families, it’s Mike Rogers, whose Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia offer some of the lowest grocery prices in the region. So when a fellow Albany businessman asked for Rogers’ help in...
The Home Builders Association of SWGA hosts toy drive, oyster roast for Aspire Clubhouse
The Home Builders Association of SWGA hosted a toy drive and oyster roast for the Aspire Clubhouse in Albany on Dec. 8th. Toys were being collected as well as having a raffle for a playhouse built by the Association, all in hopes to fulfill the Aspire Kids' Christmas Wishlist. Associate...
Police: Man tries to rob Warner Robins restaurant, dies after shootout
UPDATE (3:38 P.M.) -- The Warner Robins Police Department have issued a release stating that the shooting at American Philly and Wings on Monday night is being investigated as robbery and a self-defense homicide. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead in Houston County after police say they...
Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
Dougherty County and the city of Albany meet to negotiation in LOST funds division
Dougherty County and the City of Albany Commissioners met on Dec. 8th with a mediator to discuss the division of Local Options Sales Tax, or LOST funds. These LOST dollars fund services from the city and the county such as sewer infrastructure, which is different from SPLOST, that usually funds roads.
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
Death investigation underway after body found at Albany ride share
A death investigation is underway in Albany after a body was found at a ride share. On December 4, Albany police responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a deceased person. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told FOX 31 News that a family member recognized...
