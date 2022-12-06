BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.

BLAKELY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO