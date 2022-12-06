ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, GA

wfxl.com

$1,000 reward offered for information on wanted Cordele man

The Cordele Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations. According to a Facebook post, from the Cordele Police Department, on Wednesday, December 7 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North 3rd, due to a disturbance involving the suspect Valdis Daniel.
CORDELE, GA
southgatv.com

WALB 10

WALB 10

USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia drug ring dismantled

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham

A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
PELHAM, GA
wdhn.com

Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer

BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
BLAKELY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police ask for public's help in locating suspect

ALBANY — Albany police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kanaja Raynique Sutton, who is being sought on a number of active warrants. Sutton, 24, is described by police as being 5-feet-6 and weighing 114 pounds. Her last known address is 2650 Erica Court in Albany. She is wanted on the charges of:
ALBANY, GA
WMAZ

One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Death investigation underway after body found at Albany ride share

A death investigation is underway in Albany after a body was found at a ride share. On December 4, Albany police responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a deceased person. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told FOX 31 News that a family member recognized...
ALBANY, GA

