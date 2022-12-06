Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia
Voters wait patiently in line to vote in Bibb County on Dec. 1, 2022. After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to...
wfxl.com
Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation
ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the...
wfxl.com
State tax revenues down slightly in November
ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections suffered a rare but slight decline last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday. The state brought in almost $2.29 billion in tax receipts in November, down $2.4 million – or just 0.1% – from November of last year. November marked the first month in more than a year that tax revenues have gone down, as steady increases have allowed the state to build a $6.6 billion budget surplus.
