New Orleans, LA

Woman in critical condition medevaced from cruise ship near Venice, La

By Bjorn Morfin
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A 64-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, La. on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship around 8:55 p.m. on Dec. 4 about a passenger reportedly in critical condition and in need of medical care, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District Heartland.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated with Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to assist, the press release said.

The boat crew arrived on the scene and transferred the passenger to emergency medical services personnel at Station Venice.

According to the press release, the passenger was last reported to be in critical condition.

