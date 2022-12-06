TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-1-1, Wild: 2
(two, one, one; Wild: two)
Cash 3 Midday
8-1-8, Wild: 5
(eight, one, eight; Wild: five)
Cash 3 Morning
1-7-9, Wild:
(one, seven, nine; Wild: zero)
Cash 4 Evening
6-1-5-3, Wild:
(six, one, five, three; Wild: zero)
Cash 4 Midday
2-3-9-1, Wild: 3
(two, three, nine, one; Wild: three)
Cash 4 Morning
9-8-0-8, Wild: 1
(nine, eight, zero, eight; Wild: one)
Cash4Life
21-29-34-36-41, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
07-14-16-21-27
(seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000
Mega Millions
15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $379,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000
