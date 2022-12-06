Read full article on original website
Related
NHL games today: Hurricanes vs Islanders, Flames vs Maple Leafs top best NHL games
With the 2022-2023 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs. Related:
Raiders fans have wild group brawl after heartbreaking loss to Rams (Videos)
Some Raiders fans processed their stunning loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football by fighting on the concourse at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders spent much of the last week talking about the progress they’d made on a three-game winning streak. It seemed like they’d turned a corner.
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
NFL Week 14 betting tips: Five props that pop
Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets -- plus a couple bonus picks -- from a betting and fantasy perspective for Week 14's slate of NFL games.
‘What about Scoot?’ discussions should start soon for Pistons
Everyone talks about how incredible it would be if the Detroit Pistons got wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, the consensus No 1 pick in the NBA Draft. But what about the consensus No. 2? guard Scoot Henderson. That could create some questions. Pretty much all real basketball fans know by now about...
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic: Win now before it’s too late
The Dallas Mavericks need to win now with Luka Doncic, or they could be at risk of losing him down the line. NBA superstars the caliber of Luka Doncic don’t come around that often. Doncic’s usage rate is through the roof, and while it may not make for the most consistent way to win basketball games, it does make Dallas one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference, especially down the stretch of games.
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
Vikings RB calls out NFL for hypocritically fining him over viral celebration
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison called out the NFL for fining him over the viral touchdown celebration the league spread on social media. The No Fun League has struck again. And in the stupidest way possible. The NFL has apparently fined Vikings running back Alexander Mattison $6,503 for celebrating with...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0