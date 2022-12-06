Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Related
WDTN
Passports and money stolen at Hopkins; how police got them back: I-Team
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found travelers had passports and big money stolen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Police video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team video shows how officers got back the passports and money, and now the victims are getting justice. It happened last...
‘Harrowing’: 3 men arrested following robbery, kidnapping, hostage situation in Akron
Three men have been arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in Akron Thursday.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police early Friday morning arrested a man that went on a destructive crime spree through Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. Dill and her boyfriend were sleeping around 5:30 Friday morning when they were woken up by a crash and their dogs barking. Homeowner Lauren Dill said...
Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
Ohio student taken into custody after threat, including list of names
The statement said the student was taken into custody by the Broadview Heights Police Department before the start of the school day.
cleveland19.com
2 MetroHealth employees suspended following death of inmate in Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail. The inmate, identified as 26-year-old Edrick Brooks, was found dead in his cell on Dec. 9, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials did not clarify...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Man loses $75,000 in online dating scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer met with a resident Nov. 28 at the police station. The man said that in the spring, he had met a person on a dating website. He believed he was talking with a woman named “Jennifer.” The suspect’s online username, however, reflected a different name.
Evidence not collected in stolen car crime wave: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found DNA evidence often not collected in connection with an avalanche of cases involving stolen cars.
Suspect in Ohio woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
Man dies hours after he’s booked in Cuyahoga County jail; MetroHealth workers on leave
A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.
3 men arrested by Akron Police after 'brazen robbery, kidnapping' Thursday
Three men were arrested by Akron Police Thursday afternoon after what officials say was a brazen robbery and kidnapping as the men fled from a house surrounded by officers.
New charges in 2020 shooting of Cleveland police officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges just filed against a woman for shooting a Cleveland police officer and sending him to the hospital more than two years ago.
Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man
BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
Watch: Motorbike vs. police chase — Why police believe suspect had it all planned
A man was taken into custody after investigators say he led Westlake officers on a police chase while riding a motorbike.
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
Missing man found dead in Perry Township
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who was reported missing back on Nov. 28 has been found dead in Perry Township. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Kenny Foucher’s body was discovered Friday by workers inside the nursery across from his home. An investigation into his disappearance...
‘Respect for this mom’: Woman holds son accountable after attempted shop break-in
An incredible turn of events have unfolded after a shop owner began a crusade to identify the suspect who vandalized his business during an attempted break-in.
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
Comments / 0