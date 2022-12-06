ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man

BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Missing man found dead in Perry Township

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who was reported missing back on Nov. 28 has been found dead in Perry Township. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Kenny Foucher’s body was discovered Friday by workers inside the nursery across from his home. An investigation into his disappearance...
LAKE COUNTY, OH

