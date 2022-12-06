Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection with 85th Street.

The truck crashed into a passenger car that was westbound on 85th Street. The driver of the passenger car, Judy Ward, 63, of Valley Center, died at the scene.

EMS took Toombs to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

Park City PD says the Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

