MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed the border.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO