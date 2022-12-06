Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Watch: 8 couples tie the knot at Swensons Drive-In
Would you get married at a restaurant? Well, these eight couples are doing just that at a Swensons Drive-In!
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
clevelandmagazine.com
10 Books You Should Read This Winter
From murder mysteries to timeless romances, these 10 books are a must-add for your "to be read" pile. By Gracie Wilson. Cleveland does a lot of things well. The comedy scene is on the come up, the food is irresistible and the sports teams always leave us on the edge of our seat. Something else we do well? Write. The region hosts great authors across an array of eclectic genres. This year was a home run for native Cleveland writers, with groundbreaking work from Celeste Ng, classic romances and a reflection of the highs and lows of being a Cleveland sports fan. Here are 10 local or local-inspired must-reads from 2022.
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 8-11)
'Hamilton' returns to Playhouse Square and indie rockers Foals come to the Agora
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
clevelandmagazine.com
The Face of Mural Art
Born and raised in Cleveland, Artist Garrett Weider loves color and derives inspiration from graffiti, comic styles and pop art. You can see his work on many walls around Northeastern Ohio including The Bike Boxes in the Flats, Bridge Avenue flower building, More Alike the Different flower wall on Puritas, among many more. He also collaborates with Eileen Dorsey on numerous Barrio restaurants outside the Cleveland area. Though he has a degree in Graphic Design from Ohio University and has worked in corporate design, he has always felt the desire to paint as a restless soul with the need to keep experimenting.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Mac ‘n’ cheese, Towpath Distillery, Geraci’s Slice Shop plus foodie books - WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Lots of ground to cover this week in our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Towpath Distillery has released a pair of offerings for the holidays, Geraci’s Slice Shop is coming to Cleveland, the annual Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown is coming up, and our annual guides on food and drinks books are out.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
clevelandmagazine.com
Cleveland Dubs Dec. 8th “Tarblooder Day”
Glenville High School students and community gather to celebrate their Division IV State Football Championship. By Gracie Wilson. Hundreds of students, staff, parents and community members gathered this morning at Cleveland Public Auditorium to celebrate the success of the football team which finished its season last weekend at 15-0, bringing home the Division IV state championship and the first championship won by a team in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 million in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the...
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
The other day, I was craving some classic American food, specifically a burger and hot dog. To satisfy my craving, I went to Hot Dog Diner, a beloved local restaurant in Parma, Ohio which was voted the best hot dog in Greater Cleveland by cleveland.com readers.
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
