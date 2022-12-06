Read full article on original website
Related
rewind1077.com
Part of Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge Trail set to close for winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail is set to close in Ithaca. The Cascadilla Gorge Trail between College Avenue and Linn Street is closing tomorrow. It will remain closed until the weather breaks in the spring.
Rochester developer buys into Dryden project site
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A Rochester-based developer with a growing local portfolio has set its site on a Dryden property that has languished after receiving municipal approvals. Park Grove Realty purchased 1061 Dryden Road for $1.15 million on November 29th. The 6.54-acre property is located within the hamlet of Varna....
whcuradio.com
Fire hydrant install will close portion of road in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca is set to close for the rest of the week. Crews will install a new fire hydrant on the 200 block of Linden Avenue in Collegetown. The work will close Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street. The project starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
rewind1077.com
TCAT wants riders to ignore posts about spring service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you see something about proposed changes in TCAT service this spring, the transit agency says ignore them. Notices have been published and placed on buses suggesting three routes would be cut and two routes would see reduced service as part of the spring schedule. Planners at TCAT say that would put more stress on drivers, so they are scrapping those plans and are going back to the drawing board.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
rewind1077.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
Building Design & Construction
Cornell University builds massive student housing complex to accommodate planned enrollment growth
In Ithaca, N.Y., Cornell University has completed its North Campus Residential Expansion (NCRE) project. Designed by ikon.5 architects, the 776,000-sf project provides 1,200 beds for first-year students and 800 beds for sophomore students. The NCRE project aimed to accommodate the university’s planned growth in student enrollment while meeting its green...
City facing resistance over reopening police chief search
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s clumsy police chief search looks poised to reopen, though if it does it will be over the objections of those who think the Ithaca Police Department needs immediate assistance in the form of a permanent leader. The topic was, obviously, a primary discussion...
NewsChannel 36
Ground broken on Northside Place in Corning
CORNING, (WENY) -- Rochester-based Riedman Companies is making progress on developing the housing project at the site of the former Northside Blodgett Middle School. On Wednesday, officials broke ground on construction, kicking off building the community of 25 single-family rental homes. “We felt we needed to hit the pause button,...
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
cnycentral.com
Trade workers are frustrated by I-81 project delays, blame union leader
Syracuse, N.Y. — After 14 years of public discussion, meetings and research, the New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration decided that the Community Grid Alternative would replace the I-81 viaduct that cuts through the City of Syracuse. It set the stage for hundreds of jobs for local trade union members over the next 6 plus years; one of the biggest names in Central New York labor is now standing in the way, leaving others scratching their heads.
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
Brandywine was briefly closed due to police activity
According to the New York State Department of Transportation, NY-363, also known as the Brandywine Highway, was closed briefly in both directions due to police activity.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Comments / 0