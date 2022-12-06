These children are out of control . I blame Linda Let em loose Teodosio. She states she believes children can be rehabilitated. I proved her most definitely wrong. Some children can't be rehabilitated. Some honestly have no conscious so they don't mind hurting others and they know they will be in Juvi for a couple hrs then released Juvenile laws must be changed. These kids know there really is no repercussion for what they do
I amHappy they are doing this . These kids are out of control. They come to school with guns, vapes, weed, other drugs in middle school. Fighting , recording it . All they wanna do is impress the next kid . These teachers go through alot with these kids .
It doesn't start with the parents. These kids know exactly what they're doing. They all wanna be gangsters.
