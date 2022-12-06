TriNutra is devoted to a higher-quality and innovative black seed oil market. When Morris Zelkha decides to bring an ingredient to market, he goes all in. Case in point: When Zelkha founded lycopene-ingredients supplier LycoRed Ltd. (Be’er Sheva, Israel) decades ago, he started with what was then a lesser-known ingredient. By the time Zelkha left LycoRed as founder and CEO in 2014, LycoRed was arguably the industry’s best-known lycopene and carotenoids supplier, and lycopene had made a name for itself in the nutrition market. Now, Zelkha is doing the same for black seed oil (Nigella sativa). Just as he did for lycopene, Zelkha is teaching the market about how to identify a high-quality black seed ingredient. And he’s only just begun.

