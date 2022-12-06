Read full article on original website
Vantage Nutrition acquires AquaCap from Nestlé Health Science
A leading contract manufacturer of liquid-filled capsules, AquaCap’s novel liquid technology enables liquid filling of hard gelatin and vegetarian capsules. Vantage Nutrition, an ACG Group company, has acquired the AquaCap (Philadelphia, PA) from Nestlé Health Science. A leading contract manufacturer of liquid-filled capsules, AquaCap’s novel liquid technology enables liquid filling of hard gelatin and vegetarian capsules. Vantage Nutrition already has a reputation as an innovator of two-piece liquid-fill capsule solutions, making the acquisition highly complementary.
Nutritional Outlook’s 2022 Best of the Industry Awards, Ingredient Supplier: TriNutra
TriNutra is devoted to a higher-quality and innovative black seed oil market. When Morris Zelkha decides to bring an ingredient to market, he goes all in. Case in point: When Zelkha founded lycopene-ingredients supplier LycoRed Ltd. (Be’er Sheva, Israel) decades ago, he started with what was then a lesser-known ingredient. By the time Zelkha left LycoRed as founder and CEO in 2014, LycoRed was arguably the industry’s best-known lycopene and carotenoids supplier, and lycopene had made a name for itself in the nutrition market. Now, Zelkha is doing the same for black seed oil (Nigella sativa). Just as he did for lycopene, Zelkha is teaching the market about how to identify a high-quality black seed ingredient. And he’s only just begun.
