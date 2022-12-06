3 Georgia teens dead, 14-year-old critical after shooting at apartment complex

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 159 Stevens Drive, at West Club Apartments, at around 1:30 a.m.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found 16-year-old Marcelles Williams Jr. unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 18-year-olds, Jahryon Willis and Tyshun Williams, were taken to the hospital, where they both died.

A 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was found near building 10 of the complex and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

