thechampaignroom.com

Jayden Epps is an Illini legend in the making

There were plenty of positive takeaways from Tuesday night’s massive win over the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, including Matthew Mayer’s breakout performance, Terrence Shannon Jr.’s overtime awakening, and the overall impressive play by each of the Illini freshmen. Not to take anything away from Mayer, Shannon, or...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanBuzz

Nation's No. 1 Running Back Flips to Texas A&M

Rueben Owens' recruiting journey has been anything but quiet. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of El Campo, Texas first pledged his services to the Texas Longhorns after his sophomore season. Then, after playing his junior season as a free agent, he committed to the Louisville Cardinals. His commitment to the ACC program hit its head when head coach Scott Satterfield left to take the Cincinnati job and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was hired to replace him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WCIA

Illini men’s hoops look to get first B1G win of the year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are looking to get their first Big Ten win of the season in an early game versus Penn State. The Illini defense will have their hands full with tough Penn State shooters. Illini head coach Brad Underwood says Penn has an elite offense, with six guys shooting 45% beyond […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois-Penn State basketball game sells out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team has its first home sellout of the season. The university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday that the last tickets for the team’s upcoming Saturday game against Penn State were sold earlier that day. The game will be the team’s first against a Big Ten […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Home Alone Star in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
tvtechnology.com

NextGen TV Broadcasts Begin in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur

CHAMPAIGN AND SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, Ill.—Eight local TV stations serving the Champaign & Springfield-Decatur television market have begun broadcasting with the new NextGen TV, a.k.a. ATSC 3.0, standard. The Dec. 6 launch included WICS and WICD (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates), WCIA (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WRSP-TV and WCCU (the GOCOM Media...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Center Square

Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45

(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wdbr.com

State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital

State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign

A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville woman celebrates 100th birthday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a special gift: 100 letters from people she knows. Betty Meismer grew up milking cows on a farm east of Peoria in Benson. She graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for four […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State Farm plans to go green

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Beware of mail theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to the mail. Champaign Police said that with a growing number of items being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies, postal officials shared several tips and measures that people can take […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital.   Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family.  “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
