Rueben Owens' recruiting journey has been anything but quiet. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of El Campo, Texas first pledged his services to the Texas Longhorns after his sophomore season. Then, after playing his junior season as a free agent, he committed to the Louisville Cardinals. His commitment to the ACC program hit its head when head coach Scott Satterfield left to take the Cincinnati job and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was hired to replace him.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO