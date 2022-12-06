Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’

INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers.

Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations.

“Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl,” a release for the item reads.

The menu option is a “filling” bowl filled with buttered biscuits, homestyle-seasoned potatoes, sausage and gravy, a fried egg and shredded cheddar cheese.

“We believe Wendy’s always delivers a better breakfast than the other guys, and the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl is no exception,” the restaurant said. “From its fresh-cracked egg to its creamy sausage and gravy, there’s no fouls when it comes to this premium meal.”

To celebrate the launch of the item, last week Wendy’s brought in former Indiana University basketball star Christian Watford to give away free Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to lucky customers at their Morris Street location in Indianapolis.

The item, Wendy’s said, is available at participating Indiana locations during breakfast hours only.

