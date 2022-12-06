Read full article on original website
‘We need points’: Wild aim for bounce-back win vs. Canucks
Alberta was unkind to the Minnesota Wild. Now the Wild hope the conclusion of their four-game road swing, a Saturday
NFL Week 14 2022: Picks and predictions for every game
The NFL Week 14 picks are here, and we look at a slate dominated by seven divisional matchups as the standings races heat up. Even with Baker Mayfield, the Rams are a complete mess. The Raiders are actually making a late playoff push, against all odds. Pick: Las Vegas 24,...
‘What about Scoot?’ discussions should start soon for Pistons
Everyone talks about how incredible it would be if the Detroit Pistons got wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, the consensus No 1 pick in the NBA Draft. But what about the consensus No. 2? guard Scoot Henderson. That could create some questions. Pretty much all real basketball fans know by now about...
North Carolina State at Miami basketball: Game 11 info, live stream, odds, TV
The Miami basketball team will play its ACC home opener when it hosts North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon. Miami enters the game with NC State on a five-game winning streak this season. North Carolina State defeated Coppin State 94-72 on Wednesday after losing its ACC opener to Pittsburgh last Friday.
Soccer games today: World Cup schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Dallas Cowboys expected to spend $295 million on AT&T Stadium upgrades
Many would agree that the Dallas Cowboys already have one of, if not the best, stadiums in the NFL. While
NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Vikings RB calls out NFL for hypocritically fining him over viral celebration
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison called out the NFL for fining him over the viral touchdown celebration the league spread on social media. The No Fun League has struck again. And in the stupidest way possible. The NFL has apparently fined Vikings running back Alexander Mattison $6,503 for celebrating with...
