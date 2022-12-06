ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
The Independent

Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can't offer Saturday voting ahead of next month's Senate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial...
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Runoff Is About Way More Than Herschel Walker’s Lies

No matter which party comes out victorious in Tuesday’s runoff contest in Georgia, Democrats are already guaranteed to control the U.S. Senate for the next two years.But the battle between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker actually has major implications for the balance of power in the chamber over the next four years.If holding the Senate in 2022 was a hard task for Democrats, doing it in 2024 would be herculean. The map confronting Democrats in the upcoming cycle is one of the most outright brutal in recent memory: they’ll be forced to defend seats in a trio of...
CBS News

Polls close in Georgia Senate runoff election

Polls are now closed in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is defending his Senate seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" from Atlanta to discuss the latest.
Axios

Get-out-the-vote gets personal in Georgia

It's Election Day in Georgia and voters are determining who will head to the U.S. Senate: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Early voting has been record-breaking, with nearly 2 million votes cast as of Monday. But those votes haven't all come easy. Plus, a same-sex...
TheConversationAU

Resolve poll gives Labor huge lead; US Democrats win Georgia Senate runoff

A federal Resolve poll for Nine newspapers, conducted November 30 to December 4 from a sample of 1,611, gave Labor 42% of the primary vote (up three since the post-budget Resolve poll in late October), the Coalition 30% (down two), the Greens 11% (down two), One Nation 4% (steady), the UAP 2% (up one), independents 8% (steady) and others 3% (steady). Resolve does not provide a two-party estimate until shortly before elections, but applying 2022 election preference flows to these primary votes gives Labor about a 60-40 lead, a two-point gain for Labor. On Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 60% thought he was...
Aspen Daily News

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The...
