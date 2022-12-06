Read full article on original website
Related
Live Results: Democrat Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff
Warnock edged out Walker in the hotly-contested Senate runoff, giving Democrats 51 seats in the chamber and denying Republicans a much-desired win.
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Georgia Gov. Kemp insists he's 'not thinking' about a 2024 bid
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Trump-scorned Republican who resisted the former president’s pressure to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia, is not ruling out a potential 2024 presidential run of his own — one that would require him to take on Trump directly.
Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff, bolstering Democratic Senate majority
Incumbent Democrat fends off challenge from Republican Herschel Walker to gain party’s 51st seat
Asian American voters are flexing their political muscle in the Georgia Senate runoff
Per the Democratic polling firm TargetSmart, ballots cast by Asian American Georgia voters rose from 2016 to 2020, from 73,000 votes to 134,000 votes.
Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can't offer Saturday voting ahead of next month's Senate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial...
Appeals court struggles with Jan. 6 obstruction of Congress charges
Defense attorneys for Capitol insurrection defendants argue that Jan. 6 Capitol incident was like other protests.
Georgia Runoff Is About Way More Than Herschel Walker’s Lies
No matter which party comes out victorious in Tuesday’s runoff contest in Georgia, Democrats are already guaranteed to control the U.S. Senate for the next two years.But the battle between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker actually has major implications for the balance of power in the chamber over the next four years.If holding the Senate in 2022 was a hard task for Democrats, doing it in 2024 would be herculean. The map confronting Democrats in the upcoming cycle is one of the most outright brutal in recent memory: they’ll be forced to defend seats in a trio of...
Polls close in Georgia Senate runoff election
Polls are now closed in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is defending his Senate seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" from Atlanta to discuss the latest.
Get-out-the-vote gets personal in Georgia
It's Election Day in Georgia and voters are determining who will head to the U.S. Senate: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Early voting has been record-breaking, with nearly 2 million votes cast as of Monday. But those votes haven't all come easy. Plus, a same-sex...
Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp
Stacey Abrams has stayed out of the spotlight since her rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp ended in a resounding defeat. Her top aide, however, broke her silence with a 52-part social media post that said it was “nearly impossible” for Abrams to beat the Republican incumbent.
Young voters propelled Raphael Warnock to victory in the Georgia Senate runoff, but the work to boost their political engagement continues: 'We're not stopping here'
Young voters have become increasingly vocal in advocating for issues like climate change, abortion rights, and college affordability.
Resolve poll gives Labor huge lead; US Democrats win Georgia Senate runoff
A federal Resolve poll for Nine newspapers, conducted November 30 to December 4 from a sample of 1,611, gave Labor 42% of the primary vote (up three since the post-budget Resolve poll in late October), the Coalition 30% (down two), the Greens 11% (down two), One Nation 4% (steady), the UAP 2% (up one), independents 8% (steady) and others 3% (steady). Resolve does not provide a two-party estimate until shortly before elections, but applying 2022 election preference flows to these primary votes gives Labor about a 60-40 lead, a two-point gain for Labor. On Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 60% thought he was...
Aspen Daily News
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The...
Comments / 0