Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
– During today’s media call for WWE NXT Deadline, NXT executive Shawn Michaels discussed reports of William Regal returning to WWE. Michaels said the following during the media call (via Fightful):. “Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love...
Piers Morgan questions Elton John’s post announcing he has quit Twitter
Piers Morgan has questioned Elton John‘s post that announced he was quitting Twitter.The broadcaster responded to the musician’s decision to leave the social media site following the takeover of Elon Musk in October.Explaining his reasoning, the “Rocketman” singer wrote on Friday (9 December): “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”In response, Morgan questioned whether John had even sent the...
Saraya Reveals AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal’s Exit
In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about William Regal leaving AEW and how the AEW roster feels about it. It’s rumored that Regal will be going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On William Regal’s exit from AEW: Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it...
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE News: Sami Zayn Releasing Charity Shirt, Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston Play Tekken
– Sami Zayn is releasing a new limited edition T-Shirt to benefit his Sami for Syria charity. The WWE star announced yesterday that the “My Dawg” T-Shirt is releasing through Pro Wrestling Tees and will be available for two weeks starting today:. – The latest episode of UpUpDownDown...
Sami Zayn Describes Real-Life Dynamic With The Usos
– During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg for Cheap Heat, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed the real-life dynamic with Jimmy and Jey Uso. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “It’s funny because these dynamics that we’ve sort of splintered off to with Jimmy and Jey, there’s a certain element...
Special Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation Airing Tomorrow
AEW is set to air a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tomorrow. The company has announced that the episode will air at 1 PM ET and will feature the following matches:
WWE Reportedly In Talks With E! For New Reality Show, Matt Cardona’s Name Mentioned
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been in talks with E! for a new reality show focused on wrestling couples. According to the report, WWE is looking for ‘legitimate’ couples for the show. It was noted that upcoming signings could be related to that project, assuming...
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
Update On Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Status
A new report has details on Cody Rhodes and his expected status for WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that Rhodes, who has been out of action since Hell in a Cell due to his torn pectoral muscle, is “fully expected” to be back in time for the April PPV to the point that a commercial was shot on Thursday in LA promoting the PPV and featuring him (or someone dressed just like him).
Saraya Discusses WWE Fan Reactions To Her AEW Debut
Speaking recently with TMZ Sports, Saraya (formerly WWE’s Paige) shared her thoughts on the reactions she’s witnessed having moved from WWE to performing with AEW this past November (per Wrestling Inc). She said the various talent and fans have been extremely supportive of her career choices. You can find a few highlights from Saraya and watch the full interview below.
W. Morrissey Referred to With New Ring Name In AEW Rampage Graphic
It appears as if W. Morrissey has a new ring name in AEW. A graphic promoting this week’s AEW Ramapage refers to the member of the Firm, who is teaming with Lee Moriarty on Friday’s show, as “Big Bill” as you can see below. Morrissey has also updated his Twitter bio to reference the name; it now reads “BiGG BiLL representing The Firm.”
Kenny Omega Comments on The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team by PWI
– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos were recently named the best tag team of 2022 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The news has had the industry buzzing, and even AEW star Kenny Omega has chimed in. Omega wrote on the news, “Well earned! I’m sure pizza...
Asuka Teases A New Look and Darker Direction
In a series of posts on Twitter, Asuka tweeted a new look, while posting messages that were darker than normal. This included things like, “the world is full of shit” and “goodbye cruel world.” The photos come from when she wrestled as Kana in Japan. She has yet to adopt this look for WWE TV and it’s unknown if she will.
WWE News: Shotzi Gets Hand ‘Broken’ By Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler On Smackdown, LA Knight Has Enough Of Bray Wyatt
– Shotzi has been laid up by Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, with the two “breaking” her hand on this week’s Smackdown. Shotzi was attacked during a parking lot segment on tonight’s show by the two, with her hand being slammed in a car door. It was latter announced that Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the incident.
TNT & TBS Head Exits Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Restructuring
The head of TNT and TBS among other networks has left Warner Bros. Discovery in the latest round of restructuring-related cuts. Deadline reports that Nancy Daniels, who oversaw the Turner networks and several Discovery channels, is one of two executives who have exited the company today alongside HGTV and Food Network head Jane Latman.
WWE News: Ricochet Appears On After The Bell, Asuka’s Continues Sharing New Look, More
– Ricochet appeared on this week’s WWE After the Bell podcast, discussing everything from the idea behind NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge and the twenty years spent in the wrestling industry to his triumph at the SmackDown World Cup and future opportunities available for him. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:
Impact News: Uncut Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey Match To Be Released, Footage From After the Match
Tonight’s hour-long main event between Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey is getting a great reaction, and the full uncut video will be released online tomorrow. Impact announced that the full 60 minute match will be released tomorrow on YouTube at noon ET:. – Impact also released footage backstage after...
Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Rampage
A wrestling star made their debut at this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. As noted during the spoilers, NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven made his debut for the company as Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic Championship opponent. Cassidy defeated Seven to retain his title. Seven is a former NXT...
