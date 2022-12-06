Read full article on original website
Exclusive: SBF secretly funded crypto news site
The Block, a media company that says it covers crypto news independently, has been secretly funded for over a year with money funneled to The Block's CEO from the disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency trading firm, sources told Axios. Why it matters: The payments, which employees of The Block were previously...
Bankman-Fried ‘would give anything’ to start new business to help FTX users
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former boss of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, has said he hopes to start a new business to help pay back the victims of his old firm’s collapse. Speaking to the BBC from the Bahamas, he said he would “give anything” to be able to begin a new venture in order to recoup his users’ lost investments.
Passive investments aren't green
Passive investors, the giants of the investing world, have been facing fierce criticism from both sides of the debate over environmentally responsible investing. One of the biggest players has decided to throw in the towel. Why it matters: One of the great successes of the past few years has been...
The fate of Sam Bankman-Fried's investments
Sam Bankman-Fried was a prolific investor in the two years prior to FTX's collapse, pumping billions of dollars into startups and venture capital funds. Why it matters: Many of those recipients are wondering what happens next, and if the money could be clawed back. The big picture: Bankman-Fried's investment portfolio...
How crypto billions evaporate
Barry Silbert achieved the impossible: He successfully invented a genuinely safe way of earning billions of dollars in crypto. And yet his firm, Digital Currency Group, is currently hunkered down, with a key unit on the brink of bankruptcy. Why it matters: The crypto winter is laying bare the degree...
Pentagon splits cloud contract among 4 Big Tech firms
The Pentagon on Wednesday said it is awarding a key cloud computing contract to four big tech firms: Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle. Why it matters: The move hedges the military's bet and gives them access to all of the major cloud service providers. Catch up quick: The Pentagon initially...
Why lower stocks could be a good thing
The stonks are too damn high. One good thing that could happen for America over the coming weeks would be for the stock market to embark upon another significant decline. Why it matters: A buoyant stock market is constraining the Fed and, ultimately, hurting the country. There's a financial media convention that higher = better, when it comes to the stock market — but that's not always the case.
Greenback's slump could signal good news for economy
After hitting a 20-year high this fall, the dollar is now weakening fast. Driving the news: The U.S. dollar index — which tracks the buck against a basket of six other major currencies — is down more than 8% from its September peak. That's the most the dollar...
