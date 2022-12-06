CHARLTON - A three-car crash on Route 20 in Charlton left two people dead Wednesday morning and appears to have involved a wrong-way driver, State Police said.MassDOT tweeted shortly before noon that the crash at Carroll Hill Road involved a boat trailer.Police said drivers of two cars were killed in the crash. The third driver was not hurt.The names of the victims were not immediately released. Police only said both were adults and driving their own cars.It appears one of the drivers were going the wrong way on Route 20 East, police said. Both sides of Route 20 were temporarily shut down Wednesday.The crash is under investigation.

