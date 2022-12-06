Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate deadly shooting Friday morning
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Friday morning. The shooting happened at near Pacific Avenue and south 10th Street.
KMBC.com
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KCKPD identifies badly injured, unconscious man without ID at local hospital
Kansas City, Kansas, police said Friday that social media shares helped them identify a man brought to a local hospital unconscious and without identification.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department searching for suspect who pulled gun on KCATA bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a tense moment that escalated in an instant. Now, police are asking for help to find a man who pulled a gun on a KCATA bus. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said investigators are asking for help to identify the man seen in this video from Nov. 30.
1 person wounded in Friday night shooting at Walmart in south KCMO
One person was shot at around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a Walmart in south Kansas City, Missouri.
47-year-old pedestrian struck twice, killed Wednesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help identifying persons of interest in November homicide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help identifying three people who are considered persons of interest in a homicide last month. The homicide happened Nov. 13 just after midnight outside Club Nereidas on Kansas Avenue near state line. Investigators said the three may...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
KMBC.com
Overland Park police ask for help finding dog that bit a person and their dog
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are asking for help tracking down the owner of dog that bit one person and their dog Wednesday evening. Authorities said the incident happened about 7:50 p.m. on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments near 135th Street and Richards Road.
Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
KCK family asks for help after 75-year-old injured in potential hit-and-run
Donald Luttrell, Sr. was found near a Kansas City, Kansas intersection with multiple injuries. Family believes he was hit by the driver of a vehicle that didn’t stop.
Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KCTV 5
Armed man accused of threatening people at De Soto business, taken into custody
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday morning following a threat made at a business. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies learned of a man with a gun threatening people inside Steve’s Meat Market just after 6 a.m. When law enforcement...
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
KMBC.com
Person missing after Overland Park apartment fire located safe
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A firefighter has minor injuries after a blaze broke out at an Overland Park apartment building early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the area of Newton Street and 93rd Street just before 1:00 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and fire shooting out of an apartment. They immediately got to work helping evacuations. Firefighters rescued four people.
KMBC.com
Body found after house fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters say they responded to a call near Lockridge Avenue and Walrond Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning and found fire and smoke coming out of the front of a home. Firefighters...
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
