Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State
Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board: An impressive list of candidates
The Tigers' list of DC candidates is solid.
BREAKING: LSU DB Mekhi Garner Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
LSU defensive back Mekhi Garner has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl as he prepares for his professional journey. The Louisiana transfer tallied 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups on the season after starting all 13 games in 2022 for LSU.
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Pac-12 Commissioner's Comment On Deion Sanders Goes Viral
The Pac-12 is still searching for a new media rights deal and commissioner George Kliavkoff doesn't seem to mind. One reason for that is due to Colorado hiring Deion Sanders away from Jackson State. Kliavkoff thinks that "he adds Value" to future negotiations with networks. There's not expected to be...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Auburn running back target Jamarion Wilcox announces top 4 schools
Auburn offered three-star running back Jamarion Wilcox on Tuesday and are now one of his top schools. The Georgia native announced his top four schools Thursday afternoon and included the Tigers. They will be battling Ohio State, Clemson, and Kentucky for him. He is ranked as the No. 39 running...
Trent Dilfer Reportedly Makes Defensive Coordinator Hire
Trent Dilfer has his work cut out for him as the first-time coach of any college, let alone as head coach of UAB. But he's starting to assemble his staff, starting with a longtime ally. According to Steve Irvine of 1819news.com and FOX's Bruce Feldman, Dilfer is expected to bring...
Report: 10 Schools Forming Football-Only Conference In Jump From FCS To FBS
Conference realignment in the college football world continues to churn. On Friday, news of a new 10-team, football-only conference was reported by ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The remaining members of the Atlantic Sun and WAC have reportedly agreed to align and form the 10-team conference as they make...
Recruiting Rumblings
A look into some happenings in the recruiting world the past few days
Look: Transferring Mississippi State Player Takes Shot At Mike Leach
Dillon Johnson didn't stick to the typical script when announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal. When posting the news Wednesday night, the Mississippi State running back included an unusual line regarding head coach Mike Leach. "It has been an honor to participate in this program with you all....
Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job
Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
Another Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
Defensive end Kevonte Henry's departure from the team and entry into the portal makes four Sooners from the 2022 class who have decided to explore other opportunities.
No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment
The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
Grading college football coaching hires 2022-’23: Rankings the best hires from the coaching carousel
The coaching carousel is moving quickly with college football coaching hires being made faster than ever before. We’ll be grading
Deion Sanders, Former NFL Coach Hiring Rumor Is False
There was a rumor floating around this Wednesday that Deion Sanders hired Mike Zimmer as Colorado's new defensive coordinator. That rumor was eventually debunked. According to Colorado reporter Brian Howell, the Buffaloes have not hired Zimmer as their defensive coordinator. "Regarding the reports of former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer becoming...
2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Schedule, TV channel, finalists, all-time winners
The end of the college football season makes it officially award season, and there's none more prestigious that the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he wasn't included in the list of finalists this year, meaning we won't have a shot at ...
