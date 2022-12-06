Read full article on original website
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love
The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Cody Bellinger will regain MVP form with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a deal following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the outfielder. Bellinger, a former NL MVP, has struggled mightily from an offensive standpoint over the past two seasons. People around the MLB world are unsure of what to expect from Bellinger heading into 2023.
Video of Brittney Griner being released from Russian prison goes completely viral
The day has finally come. After nearly a year in prison, Brittney Griner is now set to come home to U.S. soil after the American government was able to facilitate her release from a Russian prison. Some early footage of Griner being released from prison has now surfaced and it’s...
Brittney Griner prisoner swap bombshell draws emotional reaction from Twitter
It may have taken over nine months, but WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in American soil. On Thursday morning, it was announced that Griner, who was detained by Russian authorities back on February 17 due to vape cartridges in her luggage, has been released in a prisoner swap, ending what had been an emotional saga, both for the 6’9 center and her loved ones.
LeBron James, Lakers lay OT egg vs. Sixers not seen for 15 years
The Los Angeles Lakers put up a serious fight on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers to force overtime, but their brutal extra period proved to be the difference-maker, losing 133-122. In fact, LeBron James and Co. were outscored 13-2 in OT. According to StatHead, it’s the first time they’ve...
Perfect trade offer Raptors must make for Jakob Poeltl
The February 9, 2023, NBA trade deadline will be here before we know it, which means the NBA trade chatter is heating up. One player who is definitely on the block is San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. There are plenty of teams who could use this versatile, talented big man, including the Toronto Raptors. […] The post Perfect trade offer Raptors must make for Jakob Poeltl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans
Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets brutally honest on late 360 dunk that upset Chris Paul, Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted that his late-game 360-degree dunk in their blowout win against the Phoenix Suns was “out of character,” but for him, he needed to do it. Speaking to reporters after their 128-117 win, Williamson noted that he wanted to make a statement...
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Chandler Parsons offers scalding Anthony Davis take that’s sure to anger LeBron James, Lakers fans
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have appeared to turn a corner in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ MVP-level play over the past few games. Before the Lakers’ 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where AD only played eight minutes before exiting with an illness, LA won eight of their past ten games, including a statement victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and a 55-point explosion from Davis against the Washington Wizards this past Sunday.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s dazzling performance vs. Suns draws bold 3-word NBA warning from Jose Alvarado
Zion Williamson led the way for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night as they emerged with a huge victory over the Phoenix Suns. The 22-year-old dropped 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting against Phoenix as he helped the Pels to a 128-117 win over Chris Paul and Co. Williamson left quite an impression after that […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s dazzling performance vs. Suns draws bold 3-word NBA warning from Jose Alvarado appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden enters LeBron James territory with epic feat only 2 others have done
James Harden is one of the NBA’s superstars, and while he has his share of critics, there’s little doubt that he has put together spectacular numbers throughout his career. The 33-year-old Harden is with the 4th team of his career, and he continues to produce for the Philadelphia...
VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just posterized Jrue Holiday. Yes, you read that right. The Mavs star threw down a rare slam against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it has the whole NBA Twitterverse losing their minds over it. Some fans were even quick to say that it’s the best dunk of Luka’s young career so […] The post VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Williams reacts to possible return for NBA Finals rematch vs. Warriors
The Boston Celtics sport the best record in the NBA, and they could be a stronger team when they take the court Saturday night. Big man Robert Williams may be back in the lineup when the Celtics face the Golden State Warriors. This meeting will be the first game between...
Russell Westbrook goes full Magic Johnson with Lakers record not seen in 27 years
Mr. Triple-Double is back. This time, Russell Westbrook even made history for the Los Angeles Lakers with a feat not seen since Magic Johnson’s final year with the team. On Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 dimes through 36 minutes of play. He was pivotal in sending the game to overtime, although it was quite unfortunate that the Lakers ended up losing 133-122.
Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA
Jayson Tatum took care of business on Wednesday night after defeating the Phoenix Suns on their own home court. In fact, you might say that the Boston Celtics did more than just take care of business after humiliating the Suns with a 125-98 blowout win at the Footprint Center. The Celtics are currently sitting on […] The post Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
