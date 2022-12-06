ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz

In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated

The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love

The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2 reasons Cody Bellinger will regain MVP form with Cubs

Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a deal following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the outfielder. Bellinger, a former NL MVP, has struggled mightily from an offensive standpoint over the past two seasons. People around the MLB world are unsure of what to expect from Bellinger heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Brittney Griner prisoner swap bombshell draws emotional reaction from Twitter

It may have taken over nine months, but WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in American soil. On Thursday morning, it was announced that Griner, who was detained by Russian authorities back on February 17 due to vape cartridges in her luggage, has been released in a prisoner swap, ending what had been an emotional saga, both for the 6’9 center and her loved ones.
Perfect trade offer Raptors must make for Jakob Poeltl

The February 9, 2023, NBA trade deadline will be here before we know it, which means the NBA trade chatter is heating up. One player who is definitely on the block is San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. There are plenty of teams who could use this versatile, talented big man, including the Toronto Raptors. […] The post Perfect trade offer Raptors must make for Jakob Poeltl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UTAH STATE
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans

Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Chandler Parsons offers scalding Anthony Davis take that’s sure to anger LeBron James, Lakers fans

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have appeared to turn a corner in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ MVP-level play over the past few games. Before the Lakers’ 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where AD only played eight minutes before exiting with an illness, LA won eight of their past ten games, including a statement victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and a 55-point explosion from Davis against the Washington Wizards this past Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s dazzling performance vs. Suns draws bold 3-word NBA warning from Jose Alvarado

Zion Williamson led the way for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night as they emerged with a huge victory over the Phoenix Suns. The 22-year-old dropped 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting against Phoenix as he helped the Pels to a 128-117 win over Chris Paul and Co. Williamson left quite an impression after that […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s dazzling performance vs. Suns draws bold 3-word NBA warning from Jose Alvarado appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just posterized Jrue Holiday. Yes, you read that right. The Mavs star threw down a rare slam against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it has the whole NBA Twitterverse losing their minds over it. Some fans were even quick to say that it’s the best dunk of Luka’s young career so […] The post VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Russell Westbrook goes full Magic Johnson with Lakers record not seen in 27 years

Mr. Triple-Double is back. This time, Russell Westbrook even made history for the Los Angeles Lakers with a feat not seen since Magic Johnson’s final year with the team. On Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 dimes through 36 minutes of play. He was pivotal in sending the game to overtime, although it was quite unfortunate that the Lakers ended up losing 133-122.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA

Jayson Tatum took care of business on Wednesday night after defeating the Phoenix Suns on their own home court. In fact, you might say that the Boston Celtics did more than just take care of business after humiliating the Suns with a 125-98 blowout win at the Footprint Center. The Celtics are currently sitting on […] The post Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Los Angeles, CA
