Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN
UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
Watch Out for Minnesota’s Dangerous Highways This Winter
With the winter here as well as the holidays, we know we will be doing a lot of driving and we know that we need to be careful. However, there are some roads in our beautiful state that are dangerous regardless. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
fox9.com
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Gas Falls Under $3 Per Gallon at Some Rochester Stations
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Gas prices have fallen to under $3 per gallon at some stations in Rochester. The website GasBuddy shows three Rochester gas stations now offering prices under $3 per gallon of unleaded. The lowest reported total Thursday morning was $2.94. Triple-A Minnesota says Rochester’s average price per...
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
thestylus.org
Is it over? Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rochester
With the help of closed-circuit television cameras, surveillance footage and reports from witnesses, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest suspect Vasiliy Maksimchuk on Nov. 28 in Rochester, New York. According to SUNY Brockport’s Chief of University Police (UP) Daniel Vasile, Maksimchuk will be arraigned for his...
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Minnesota Sees Drops in Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of influenza outbreaks reported by Minnesota schools has declined for the second straight week. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a drop in hospitalizations for people sick with influenza. The total number of flu-related hospitalizations for the week that ended December 3 was just over 500. The count for the previous week was nearly 560, which was the highest weekly total since the 2018-2019 flu season. 109 of the hospitalizations reported last week were in southeastern Minnesota.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Most Popular Holiday Desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Lots of baking happens around this time of year. I love to bake so I'm excited to make Christmas cookies soon! But there are plenty of other desserts that people like to have during the holidays. So what are the most popular holiday desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin?. Growing...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle, wallet stolen from NW Rochester garage
(ABC 6 News) – A NW Rochester couple reported a van stolen from their closed garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, according to Rochester police. The couple, who live in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW, reportedly pulled their 2016 Chrystler van into their garage overnight, but did not lock the side door of their garage.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
URGENT: Rochester Woman Looking For Box Stolen By Porch Pirate
Another Grinch has decided to show up in Rochester, Minnesota. This time, the Grinch came in the form of a porch pirate on November 17th. The items in the box that was stolen have huge sentimental value and the owner is desperately asking for the items to be returned, no questions asked.
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
