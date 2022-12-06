ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillymag.com

Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
phillygrub.blog

Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
Phillymag.com

9 Philly Gifts That Give Back

Searching for a holiday present that supports a local cause? Put these on your list. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. They say it’s better to give than to receive. But to give something that also...
PhillyBite

Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia

Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Philadelphia (Best Places, By a Local)

I’m a Philadelphia local here to help you decide where to stay in Philadelphia. This city is home to many vibrant neighborhoods, all having unique attractions and appeal. In this guide, I share top-rated hotels and the best things to do in each area. Whether you’re most excited about the city’s history, museums, parks, or food, I’ll help you find the best place to stay in Philadelphia!
NBC Philadelphia

One of Eater's Best New Restaurants of 2022 Is a South Philly Bakery

A French bakery in South Philadelphia has been named to Eater's 2022 list of the best new restaurants in the country, making it one of the first bakeries to be featured, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is the second recognition this year for Machine Shop Boulangerie, located at 1901...
Phillymag.com

A Sneak Peek at (and the View From) The Laurel’s Model Units

Philly’s tallest residential high-rise is already welcoming its first apartment tenants. Here’s what they will get and what the condo buyers who will move in starting next month can expect. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The...
phl17.com

Local business puts twist on the traditional cannoli

“A modern take on an Italian tradition,” that’s the slogan of a brand new Philadelphia business that specializes in cannolis. CNOLI offers a holiday menu with different flavored cannolis. Gingerbread, Christmas cookie, peppermint bark and snickerdoodle are a just a few of the delicious flavors that could be featured at your upcoming holiday party.
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Billy Joel to Play the Linc — with Stevie Nicks — in June

Plus, about that U.S. mail that never showed up... Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
