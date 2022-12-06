Read full article on original website
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
Christmastime in Philadelphia: Top things to do this holiday season in the city
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philadelphia! We took a tour of some of the holiday fun around the area. Just call on Rudolph to lead the way!
phillygrub.blog
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday
Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
Phillymag.com
9 Philly Gifts That Give Back
Searching for a holiday present that supports a local cause? Put these on your list. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. They say it’s better to give than to receive. But to give something that also...
Upscale Steak and Seafood Brand, Eddie V’s, Joins Cherry Hills Mall Next Spring
This will be the company’s second outpost in New Jersey, while the nearest is in Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Eagles Christmas Album Sells Out in Two Minutes on Friday Morning
Plus, you know about the Boy in the Box. But what about the Girl in the Box?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Philly? It's rare that it becomes a reality
"White Christmases are certainly fairly rare in our area," the National Weather Service Mount Holly said.
PhillyBite
Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia
Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Philadelphia (Best Places, By a Local)
I’m a Philadelphia local here to help you decide where to stay in Philadelphia. This city is home to many vibrant neighborhoods, all having unique attractions and appeal. In this guide, I share top-rated hotels and the best things to do in each area. Whether you’re most excited about the city’s history, museums, parks, or food, I’ll help you find the best place to stay in Philadelphia!
NBC Philadelphia
One of Eater's Best New Restaurants of 2022 Is a South Philly Bakery
A French bakery in South Philadelphia has been named to Eater's 2022 list of the best new restaurants in the country, making it one of the first bakeries to be featured, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is the second recognition this year for Machine Shop Boulangerie, located at 1901...
fox29.com
White Christmas in Philadelphia? Here’s just how rare an occurrence that is
PHILADELPHIA - Plenty of people across the Delaware Valley are crossing their fingers and hoping for our first white Christmas in over a decade. While it’s fun to imagine, Philadelphia has rarely seen snowfall on Christmas over the last 70 years, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Mount...
Philly cheesesteak staple opens for the first time outside Pa.
Geno’s Steaks, the famed Philly cheesesteak spot, has expanded into the Garden State. The cheesesteak staple joined Foodiehall, a virtual food hall in Cherry Hill, at 1931 Olney Ave. This is Geno’s Steaks’ first location outside of Philadelphia. The cheesesteak restaurant’s flagship has been located at the intersection of...
Phillymag.com
A Sneak Peek at (and the View From) The Laurel’s Model Units
Philly’s tallest residential high-rise is already welcoming its first apartment tenants. Here’s what they will get and what the condo buyers who will move in starting next month can expect. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The...
phl17.com
Local business puts twist on the traditional cannoli
“A modern take on an Italian tradition,” that’s the slogan of a brand new Philadelphia business that specializes in cannolis. CNOLI offers a holiday menu with different flavored cannolis. Gingerbread, Christmas cookie, peppermint bark and snickerdoodle are a just a few of the delicious flavors that could be featured at your upcoming holiday party.
fox29.com
Philadelphia organization surprises young single mothers with new apartments, jobs
PHILADELPHIA - The holidays are the season of giving and the NOMO Foundation is embodying that. The New Options More Opportunities (NOMO) Foundation's mission is to provide a safe space for young people to develop life skills and they strive to nurture the youth to break the cycle of poverty.
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10
Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Billy Joel to Play the Linc — with Stevie Nicks — in June
Plus, about that U.S. mail that never showed up... Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
