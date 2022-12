The wait is nearly over; more than 2,000 people will soon pack Odle Arena to witness the next installment of the annual Ivanhoe’s Silent Night game. For 24 years, Taylor students have packed Odle Arena for one night in a variety of creative costumes, staying silent until the 10th point, when they break out in excitement. This year will be no different.

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO