Saints’ Mark Ingram apologizes after gaffe gives Buccaneers time for comeback victory

There is a fine line between winning and losing in the NFL, and we got another example of that Monday night.

The Saints coughed up a 13-point lead late and saw Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady orchestrate another comeback victory as the Buccaneers prevailed 17-16 on “Monday Night Football.”

New Orleans led 16-3 and had the ball on their 49-yard line with 6:11 to play in the game when quarterback Andy Dalton flipped a pass to Mark Ingram II in the flat. Ingram could have picked up a first down, but he instead ran out of bounds just short of the line to gain.

That stopped the clock briefly as officials spotted the ball, but more importantly, it could have given the Saints a new set of downs.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and others took note of the gaffe by Ingram, who has dealt with a knee injury this season.

Ingram apologized after the game for the mistake.

“Im sick about this one. Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Saints defense didn’t help matters by giving up two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of the game.

Tampa Bay won it on a 6-yard pass from Brady to running back Rachaad White, the former Center High School star with 3 seconds to play.