Moore County, NC

N.J. Bankers Association creates cyberrisk committee to address threats

The New Jersey Bankers Association on Friday said it formed a special cyberrisk committee to help address and prepare for potential cyber-related impacts to the New Jersey banking industry. Led by an advisory board made up of cyberexperts from both member banks and associate member organizations, the committee concentrates on...
Controversial (and enormously costly) provision requiring electrification of all boilers in 2025 dropped

In a huge victory for a large coalition that included businesses, unions, builders and numerous associations, a provision that would require all new boilers to be electric beginning in 2025 — a provision that would cost multibillions of dollars to implement — was removed from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s PACT Rules that are part of the implementation of the first phase of the state’s Energy Master Plan.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pinnacle Treatment Centers acquires MBA Wellness Center in Georgia

Mount Laurel-based Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading provider of community-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, on Thursday said it acquired MBA Wellness Center in Stockbridge, Georgia. Founded in 2010, MBA Wellness Center is a privately-owned, outpatient opioid addiction treatment program located approximately 20 miles south of Atlanta. The center...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

