roi-nj.com
N.J. Bankers Association creates cyberrisk committee to address threats
The New Jersey Bankers Association on Friday said it formed a special cyberrisk committee to help address and prepare for potential cyber-related impacts to the New Jersey banking industry. Led by an advisory board made up of cyberexperts from both member banks and associate member organizations, the committee concentrates on...
Murphy administration announces more than $8M to build diverse, inclusive green jobs sector
Funds are now available through the Building our Resilient, Inclusive, and Diverse Green Economy, or NJ BRIDGE, initiative to fund projects to support residents entering the green workforce or climbing the green career ladder, with a focus on engagement in overburdened communities, according to a Wednesday announcement. Thanks to Gov....
17 from New Jersey named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list
Newsweek on Wednesday released its list recognizing the Top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. based on performance in the areas of environment, social & corporate governance, or ESG. Seventeen companies from New Jersey made the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. To highlight those corporations that...
Controversial (and enormously costly) provision requiring electrification of all boilers in 2025 dropped
In a huge victory for a large coalition that included businesses, unions, builders and numerous associations, a provision that would require all new boilers to be electric beginning in 2025 — a provision that would cost multibillions of dollars to implement — was removed from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s PACT Rules that are part of the implementation of the first phase of the state’s Energy Master Plan.
Jefferson Health hospitals’ antimicrobial stewardship program earns ‘Gold Steward’ recognition
For the fourth year in a row, Jefferson Health’s three New Jersey hospitals — located in Cherry Hill, Stratford and Washington Township — were recognized as New Jersey Antibiotics Aware Gold Stewards, as part of the New Jersey Department of Health Antimicrobial Stewardship Recognition Program. In earning...
Pinnacle Treatment Centers acquires MBA Wellness Center in Georgia
Mount Laurel-based Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading provider of community-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, on Thursday said it acquired MBA Wellness Center in Stockbridge, Georgia. Founded in 2010, MBA Wellness Center is a privately-owned, outpatient opioid addiction treatment program located approximately 20 miles south of Atlanta. The center...
NAI Mertz welcomes Costantino, former state OLS exec, to Mount Laurel team as director, office
NAI Mertz recently announced that Carmelo Costantino has joined the Mount Laurel team as director, office. Carmelo is an industry veteran with 30-plus successful and diversified years in the commercial construction industry as a business owner and executive, managing private and public sector projects ranging from $1 million to $500 million.
Evans Estabrook headlines honorees for NACD’s 2023 Director of Year Awards
Anne Evans Estabrook, a legendary figure in the commercial real estate field, heads the list of honorees for the 2023 Director of the Year Awards by the New Jersey chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Evans Estabrook is one of three individuals who will be honored at the...
Mikey Bagels celebrates grand opening at Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield
It has been a decades-long dream for Jerome and Tammy Cirlincione to open up their own version of their favorite bagel shop. That dream finally found its home at the Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield, according to a Thursday announcement from Renaissance Properties, which facilitated the lease. Using...
