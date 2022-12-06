ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WNAW 94.7

Here’s How to Be An Idiot Around Snow Plows in Massachusetts

It is only a matter of time before the snow will be falling in Massachusetts at pretty good levels as we approach the colder temperatures in the first official days of Winter ever so slowly but surely. But with the snow, also comes those awesome people who are out on the road, trying to make the roads safer for you, as they get the white stuff plowed. Unfortunately, some people want to make things more dangerous for themselves and everyone and here's exactly how they would do that!
WNAW 94.7

Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
WNAW 94.7

Can Passengers Drink Alcohol On An RV In Massachusetts?

I have super fond memories of our trip to Yellowstone National Park back in June, even though we got kicked out!. No, not for drinking alcohol (the title to this post), but due to unprecedented severe weather. Flooding literally closed the iconic U.S. destination for almost a week, and it started the day we got there.
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar

In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
massrealty

Signs Your Massachusetts Roof Needs Replacement

How to Tell a Roof Needs to Replaced in Massachusetts. Are you wondering whether your roof as gone past its life expectancy? Waiting to replace a roof could be a mistake. It leads to potential damage to other parts of the home with water penetration and the potential for mold to develop.
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont

A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man that was restoring power due to a storm out of state has died

A Massachusetts man that was restoring power due to a storm out of state has died. The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power employee at a job site in Halifax. First responders were notified at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, that Lukas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, had been seriously injured while working on restoring electric service following an outage caused by trees resting on power lines on Reed Hill Road. Donahue was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene.
WUPE

How Many School Days in MA Can You Miss Before it Becomes a Big Issue?

Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

