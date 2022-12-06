ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue, Rutgers men's basketball game moves back to avoid conflict with Citrus Bowl

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue's Jan. 2 home basketball game with Rutgers, originally scheduled during the day on what is a paid holiday for most since New Year's Day falls on a weekend, will now tip off at 7 p.m.

The decision to push back the start time stems from Purdue's invitation to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU on the same day.

That game kicks off at 1 p.m. in Orlando, Florida.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

