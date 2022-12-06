ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Idaho State Journal

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Report of an active shooter in a small Colorado town

WATCH - Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody. An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance video from Elephant Thai shows the Club Q shooting suspect arriving...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Idaho State Journal

Tennessee eyes $2M in contracts to test 1000 rape kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's lead investigative agency is seeking $2 million in contracts with outside labs to process 1,000 rape kits it says need to be tested before the end of June. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the request for proposals for up to three contractors, as...
TENNESSEE STATE
Idaho State Journal

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators...
ARIZONA STATE
KKTV

When is it time to hang up the keys and stop driving?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is a time out of the year that focuses on the oldest drivers in our communities. “It’s about raising awareness of all the options seniors have in order to remain mobile in their communities after they decide to hang up the keys, but it’s also about keeping seniors mobile as long as possible,” explained Sam Cole with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Could An “Adjudicated Recount” Make a Difference in CO-03?

One of the more surprising outcomes of the 2022 election has opened the door to an unusual new recount request that could potentially have repercussions elsewhere. As part of the massive “Bluenami” that drowned darn near every Republican in Colorado in 2022, Democrat Bob Marshall upset “incumbent” Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman in Douglas County (HD-43) by 405 votes (Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee in June after Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was selected to fill a State Senate vacancy, so he wasn’t really a true “incumbent). In a district where 45,349 total ballots were cast, 405 votes is outside the margin for an automatic recount (triggered when the difference between the top two vote-getters is within 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total).
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again

I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Recount in Colorado House of Representatives race

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of House District 43 in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman. According to uncertified results, Marshall won the race by a razor-thin margin. The 22,877 ballots cast for Marshall give him […]
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect. A federal judge in Portland will hear oral arguments Friday on whether Measure 114, which is scheduled to go into law Dec. 8, violates Americans’ constitutionally protected right to bear...
OREGON STATE

