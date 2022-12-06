Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firms Froda, Treyd to Offer Merchants Growth Financing
Two of Sweden’s “fastest-growing” Fintech companies are joining forces in a partnership “to provide easier and more accessible growth financing for retailers that import goods.”. A unique, simple, and completely digital credit scoring process “enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly get financing with fair terms...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Commits $100M to Support Fund to Revive Blockchain, Crypto Industry
Crypto exchange Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” trading platforms, says that it aims to position itself “as a key driver of the crypto industry during the bear market.”. As companies restrategize to adapt to changing market conditions, Gate.io is spearheading initiatives...
crowdfundinsider.com
Countering Inflation, ZOPA Raises Entry Pay by 20%
Digital bank Zopa has distributed a note that they are “bucking the trend” and raising entry-level pay by around 20% as other firms are letting people go. Starting pay for entry-level positions now commences at £27,000 – an amount that Zopa states is 25% a living wage in London.
crowdfundinsider.com
Austin based Ribbon Finalizes $2.7M in VC Funding
Ribbon announced it has closed $2.7 million in venture capital funding “to enable the Austin-based startup to roll out its unique fiscal sponsorship model for the burgeoning nonprofit industry.”. The company’s fiscal sponsorship model “allows individuals looking to conduct charitable work to partner with existing 501c3s to help them...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Analytics Platform Prism Data Introduces CashScore v3, a Credit Scoring Solution
Prism Data, an open banking analytics platform, introduced CashScore v3, a powerful new version of its CashScore credit scoring model that leverages anonymized, consumer-permissioned open banking data “to fully illuminate a consumer’s true credit risk.”. That deeper understanding “enables lenders to build more resilient businesses while reining in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Tech Firm Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients
Atlanta-based global payments technology company Brightwell launched its ATM program solutions that “offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs.”. By partnering with NCR, the largest provider of ATM software applications and hardware, and Travelex, the “market leader” in foreign exchange,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
crowdfundinsider.com
More UK Investors Plan to Invest in Venture Capital Offerings in 2023: Report
More UK investors are planning to invest in venture capital offerings in 2023, according to research by Digital Horizon. It is important to note the survey polled LP types last month – iE home offices, asset managers, and other institutional money. Digital Horizon states that 56% of UK investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
Avant Raises $250 Million of Debt and Preferred Equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit
Avant has raised $250 million of corporate debt and redeemable preferred equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit funds, according to a release. Avant is an online lender that targets alternative assets like specialty finance, leasing, structured products and more. Matt Bochenek, CEO of Avant, said the money will fuel their credit portfolio enabling a “stronger competitive advantage.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Operative Intelligence Secures $3.5M to Enhance Enterprise Contact Centers
Operative Intelligence, which claims to be the first purpose-built Demand-Insights-as-a-Service platform, raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round “to significantly expand its team and scale its customer intelligence product capabilities for the world’s leading enterprise companies.”. The investment round was “led by Bonfire Ventures with additional participation...
crowdfundinsider.com
Goji, Apex Group to Offer Digital Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers
Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. in order “to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle.”. Apex Group’s digital onboarding solution, “powered...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nubank Announces Equity Capitalization of $330M, Raising 2022 Investment in Mexico to $1.3B
Nubank, which claims to be one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, announced an equity capitalization of $330 million, which will be “invested to finance the expansion of the company’s portfolio, increase penetration across market segments and strengthen its operations and long term commitment in Mexico.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Molten Ventures Leads Investment in Cybersecurity Firm Vaultree
Vaultree, a cybersecurity firm, has raised a $12.8 million series A round led by Molten Ventures – along with Ten Eleven Ventures. Vaultree offers encryption services that allow for the processing of large amounts of data, including in financial services. In the event of a leak, Vaultree’s data-in-use encryption persists, rendering the data unusable for perpetrators.
crowdfundinsider.com
Dublin based Regtech Fenergo Appoints Compliance Exec to Lead Regional Strategy in Americas
Fenergo, a compliance solutions provider, announced the appointment of former SunTrust (Truist) compliance executive Tracy Moore as Director of Strategy in the Americas. Moore will “oversee the development and execution of business strategy across Fenergo’s operations in North America, including those in the United States and Canada, and Latin American.”
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal Expands Crypto Buy, Sell, Hold Service to Luxembourg
Luxembourg is a country known for its “strong” focus on innovation and is one of the world’s “leading” financial centers, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is pleased to announce that they will be “expanding PayPal’s cryptocurrency services to eligible Luxembourgish customers in the coming days.”
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
crowdfundinsider.com
TIFIN Announces Asset Management Industry’s SaaS-based AI Platform for Modern Distribution
TIFIN, the wealth AI platform known for its engaging experiences to enable better outcomes, has launched a new platform, TIFIN AMP, that “addresses distribution frictions in the asset management industry.”. This new platform “combines marketing, data science and sales enablement capabilities to drive more intelligent and modern distribution.”
crowdfundinsider.com
DealMaker to Power PicMii Reg CF Securities Offerings
DealMaker, a broker-dealer and online capital formation specialist, has signed an agreement to power PicMii’s crowdfunding platform. PicMii is a FINRA-regulated funding portal offering securities under Reg CF. PicMii is a Pennsylvania-based firm that was approved as a funding portal in 2020. The company focuses entirely on Reg CF securities offerings for early-stage ventures.
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, NVIDIA to Embed AI into Financial Services
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) announced a multi-year innovation partnership with NVIDIA in order “to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the financial services sector.”. Combining Deutsche Bank’s financial industry expertise with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI and accelerated computing “will hasten the development of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Plaid is Next Fintech to Reduce Employees in Move to Cut Costs
Plaid, a leader in open banking technology, is the next Fintech to reduce its staff due to a slumping economy. In a team update, Plaid founder and CEO Zach Perret announced the company was reducing its headcount by 260 positions. Offices around the world were impacted. As Plaid currently employs about 1250 individuals globally, this represents about a 20% workforce reduction.
Comments / 0