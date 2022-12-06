Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Lamar Jackson official status revealed for rival Steelers game
The Baltimore Ravens are poised to take on their rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, but they might be without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore received some bad news on the potential status of their former MVP quarterback. Speaking on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that, when it comes to...
Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett
Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14
After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mayor Michael Hancock advocating for Broncos stadium to stay in Denver
Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the Denver Broncos sold for a blockbuster $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group, which is mostly comprised of those associated with the vast Walmart fortune, had no issue with the hefty price tag. The new Broncos ownership group is made up of one majority owner and...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job
Jason Garrett hung up the head coaching headset in 2019, and it will remain that way after he confirmed he won’t be donning the Stanford Cardinal red this season. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at […] The post Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley are top RBs, but this draft mistake has Eagles ahead of Giants
PHILADELPHIA − It wasn't supposed to be this way, where the Eagles have their quarterback and running back leading a potential Super Bowl run, while the Giants could be on the verge of starting over with theirs. After all, the Eagles took their running back and quarterback in the second round − Miles...
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
As the Dallas Cowboys remain linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team is seemingly on the verge of getting back the services of one of their wideouts in the form of James Washington, who is getting excited over the prospect of ending his absence and playing for his new team. (h/t […] The post Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Najee Harris’ injury update will leave Jaylen Warren fantasy owners fired up
Fantasy football managers had to stress all week last week regarding the status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s RB1 suited up amid a week full of limited practices with an oblique injury. He logged 17 carries for 86 yards and caught his only target for six yards.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert will be stoked with latest Mike Williams update
Mike Williams is set to make his return to action in the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 14 home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers released their final injury report for Week 14 on Friday, and Williams was not issued any injury designation. The second half of the 2022 season for Williams has been marred […] The post Chargers QB Justin Herbert will be stoked with latest Mike Williams update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ spicy Patrick Mahomes take draws rabid reactions from Chiefs, NFL fans
USC football star Caleb Williams went viral on Friday after his rather spicy take on his comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And sure enough, while some loved his confidence, there are several others who took issue with what he said. For those who missed it, the Heisman...
Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash
During the offseason, the New York Giants released starting cornerback James Bradberry. Now, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is trying to figure out why they would do such a thing. Last season, James Bradberry played a key role in the Giants secondary. Along with appearing in all 17 games, he recorded 47 total tackles, 17 […] The post Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season. Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on […] The post RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate
The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
