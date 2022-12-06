ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett

Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers

Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14

After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job

Jason Garrett hung up the head coaching headset in 2019, and it will remain that way after he confirmed he won’t be donning the Stanford Cardinal red this season. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at […] The post Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STANFORD, CA
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks

Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
SEATTLE, WA
Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

As the Dallas Cowboys remain linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team is seemingly on the verge of getting back the services of one of their wideouts in the form of James Washington, who is getting excited over the prospect of ending his absence and playing for his new team. (h/t […] The post Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Chargers QB Justin Herbert will be stoked with latest Mike Williams update

Mike Williams is set to make his return to action in the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 14 home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers released their final injury report for Week 14 on Friday, and Williams was not issued any injury designation. The second half of the 2022 season for Williams has been marred […] The post Chargers QB Justin Herbert will be stoked with latest Mike Williams update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash

During the offseason, the New York Giants released starting cornerback James Bradberry. Now, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is trying to figure out why they would do such a thing. Last season, James Bradberry played a key role in the Giants secondary. Along with appearing in all 17 games, he recorded 47 total tackles, 17 […] The post Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season. Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on […] The post RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate

The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
