Why Light a Luminaria?
Luminaria is one of the great holiday traditions in town. It’s simple enough to put a light inside a brown paper bag, set it in the sand, and place along your front border or in your driveway. But why?. Lights around the winter solstice date back… well forever. The...
Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room
When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
What’s happening in Bedford?
Not our Bedford! For no other reason other than we thought it might be fun, here are some recent headlines from other Bedfords around the world!. In Bedford, Indiana, they are starting their walking tour of historic churches. Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches – WBIW – Dec 6,...
Holiday Artisan’s Fair is a Popular New Addition to Bedford’s Tree Lighting Festivities
Saturday’s Holiday Artisans Fair at The First Parish Church in Bedford came about in a serendipitous manner. Bedford resident Chris Wojnar is a member of both the Bedford Cultural District and the Gallery Team at First Parish and it seems both groups wanted to put on a fair where local artists could sell their wares.
Superintendent Update ~ December 9
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
Bedford Recreation Winter Programming Registration Opens Tonight ~ December 5, 8pm
The Winter 2023 Adult and Youth Recreation Brochures have been posted to the Bedford Recreation Department website. Registration for Winter Programming opens tonight, Monday, 12/5 at 8:00 PM through the Rec Department’s Active Communities portal. The recreation department offers sports and recreation, arts and crafts, professional and personal development,...
Happy Throngs Brighten the Darkness during Bedford’s Holiday Celebration
Sunset doesn’t get much earlier around this town than it did with Saturday’s 4:13 p.m. But as the English Methodist minister William Watkinson said, “Better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”. Even a battery-operated candle. And decorative lights on trees, shrubs, building facades, and...
School Superintendent Search Accelerating
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
Support the American Cancer Society with Cookies for a Cure!
~Submitted by Relay For Life Team – All Night For the Fight. The All Night for the Fight team at Bedford High School is selling homemade frozen cookie dough balls by the dozen just in time for the winter holidays. These ready-to-bake treats will be delivered to any home...
Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool
~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
Health Department Holding Free Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Bivalent Booster on Monday, Dec. 12
The Bedford Health Department will host a clinic offering Flu Vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Only the Pfizer Bivalent booster will be available at this clinic, not Moderna. The clinic is free and open to those who live and work in Bedford; however, we ask that you bring your insurance card(s) with you for vaccine program reimbursement purposes.
An Obituary: Claire A. Dutra
Claire A. Dutra, 87, of Bedford, died in Lexington on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born in Somerville on Jan. 11, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Augustus and Agnes (Slowe) Dutra. Claire was a graduate of Somerville High School and was employed in the insurance industry as...
Bedford Pianist Paul-André Bempéchat Salutes Beethoven on Dec. 16
Internationally acclaimed pianist Paul-André Bempéchat will honor the birthday of Ludwig Van Beethoven with a performance of three of the composer’s most beloved piano sonatas. The concert will take place on Friday evening, Dec. 16 at First Parish on the Common at 7:30 p.m. with an in-person audience. It will also be available via Zoom.
Council on Aging Message for December 2022
We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
10th Annual Holiday House Tour – Sunday Dec. 11th
There’s room for everyone at this Holiday House Tour!. Join in for the annual Holiday House Tour: 2022 Edition from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. There is room for everyone on the Holiday House Tour, put on by the local realtors at Suzanne & Company. Residents can add their home to the official tour list.
Rotary Club of Bedford’s Winter Community Breakfast returns on Dec. 11
The Bedford Rotary’s 34th annual holiday breakfast is back after a three-year hiatus. Join the Rotary Club for its Winter Community Breakfast (formerly Breakfast with Santa) from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Bedford High School cafeteria. Tickets will be available at the door- $10 per person, children under one year are free.
An Obituary: Roy Edward Mallory
Roy Edward Mallory, 73, of Bedford, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He graduated from Tufts University in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering. Friends remember him as a warm, witty, engaging, and musically talented man who was instrumental in getting the Tufts radio station, WMFO, on the air. For...
Decorating for the Holidays – Will inflation put a damper on decorations?– What’s Bedford Thinking
Tree lighting ceremonies, holiday house tours, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But this year everything is more expensive. A recent McKinsey Consumer Pulse Survey conducted in September found that 52 percent of Americans indicated concern about rising prices this holiday season. That didn’t seem to stop...
Show off your Decorations in the Winter Lights Contest
It’s the time of year when lights and decorations make the earlier sunsets more of a treat and the. The Bedford Recreation Department is holding a Winter Lights Contest. This is an opportunity. for residents to show off their decorated homes and yards with winter light displays. Only. displays...
An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier
Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
