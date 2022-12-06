ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Bedford Citizen

Why Light a Luminaria?

Luminaria is one of the great holiday traditions in town. It’s simple enough to put a light inside a brown paper bag, set it in the sand, and place along your front border or in your driveway. But why?. Lights around the winter solstice date back… well forever. The...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room

When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

What’s happening in Bedford?

Not our Bedford! For no other reason other than we thought it might be fun, here are some recent headlines from other Bedfords around the world!. In Bedford, Indiana, they are starting their walking tour of historic churches. Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches – WBIW – Dec 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ December 9

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Recreation Winter Programming Registration Opens Tonight ~ December 5, 8pm

The Winter 2023 Adult and Youth Recreation Brochures have been posted to the Bedford Recreation Department website. Registration for Winter Programming opens tonight, Monday, 12/5 at 8:00 PM through the Rec Department’s Active Communities portal. The recreation department offers sports and recreation, arts and crafts, professional and personal development,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Superintendent Search Accelerating

The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool

~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Health Department Holding Free Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Bivalent Booster on Monday, Dec. 12

The Bedford Health Department will host a clinic offering Flu Vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Only the Pfizer Bivalent booster will be available at this clinic, not Moderna. The clinic is free and open to those who live and work in Bedford; however, we ask that you bring your insurance card(s) with you for vaccine program reimbursement purposes.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Claire A. Dutra

Claire A. Dutra, 87, of Bedford, died in Lexington on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born in Somerville on Jan. 11, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Augustus and Agnes (Slowe) Dutra. Claire was a graduate of Somerville High School and was employed in the insurance industry as...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Council on Aging Message for December 2022

We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

10th Annual Holiday House Tour – Sunday Dec. 11th

There’s room for everyone at this Holiday House Tour!. Join in for the annual Holiday House Tour: 2022 Edition from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. There is room for everyone on the Holiday House Tour, put on by the local realtors at Suzanne & Company. Residents can add their home to the official tour list.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Roy Edward Mallory

Roy Edward Mallory, 73, of Bedford, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He graduated from Tufts University in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering. Friends remember him as a warm, witty, engaging, and musically talented man who was instrumental in getting the Tufts radio station, WMFO, on the air. For...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier

Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
LEOMINSTER, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

