Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
How to protect your mail after 2 are arrested for mail theft on Marco Island
Letters to families, postcards, and annual Christmas cards were stolen directly out of mailboxes, and earlier this week, Marco Island Police arrested two people for the crime. Police say 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera De La Cruz hit 16 different streets in one day. Thankfully, the mail was...
Detectives searching for duo accused of stealing from Walmart in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are searching for a pair of thieves accused of stealing from a Walmart in Collier County. If you recognize these people, you can email: [email protected] or call 239-252-9105.
U.S. Postal Inspector alerts deputies to suspicious packages nets drug arrests
Lee County Sheriff's Office is expected to explain "Operation Narco Navida" during a press conference on Thursday.
Woman tries to avoid arrest by climbing through restroom ceiling tile
Officers arrested Alexxus Cruz on several felony charges. Investigators say she committed an aggravated assault with a firearm within the City of Fort Myers.
LCSO narcotics operation seizes pounds of cocaine, millions in cash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office revealed they seized over four pounds of cocaine as part of a narcotics operation. The Sheriff’s office was tipped off by the U.S. postal inspector about suspicious packages coming from Puerto Rico to Lee County. Deputies collected more...
Man arrested after pointing a gun inside Fort Myers restaurant
Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said pointed a rifle at patrons in a North Fort Myers restaurant.
Investigation continues for fatal Mid Point Bridge crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is presently on the scene of a fatal three car accident on the Mid Point Bridge. There have been reports of extensive traffic delays heading eastbound. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route. Florida Highway Patrol and Cape...
Man points gun at customers eating free pizza from North Fort Myers restaurant
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested after pointing a gun at customers who were receiving free pizza at a Cuban restaurant located at 5660 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. Cristian Andrade-Banegas, 34, was at the restaurant and became enraged after people accepted free pizza after...
Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum
Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Two teenagers caught with goods from multiple car burglaries
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicycle violation led to the arrest of two juveniles accused of breaking into Cape Coral cars. According to a Cape Coral news release, the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person near the 3000 Block of Northwest 5th Place on Dec. 5.
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child
A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
Fort Myers Police seek theft suspects
Investigators say the suspects entered Ulta Beauty located at 9370 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway and grabbed several items and left the store without paying for them.
Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
North Fort Myers man placed six-month pregnant woman in choke hold
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after he put a six-month pregnant woman into a “choke hold”. On November 27th, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Suncoast Drive after a complaint was issued. A pregnant woman...
Southwest Florida Uber driver accused of raping passenger
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly raping a passenger that he dropped off at a Southwest Florida apartment complex.
Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard
A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
Immokalee Middle School student arrested after non-credible online threat
An Immokalee Middle School student was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he made a violent threat over social media. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student faces a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.
Immokalee family looking for justice after grandmother killed by car
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Disturbing video out of Immokalee, in which you can hear a car racing down a residential street in Immokalee, just moments before hitting a 62-year-old woman walking to get her mail. Now that woman’s family is asking why the driver hasn’t been arrested. The woman, Brinecia...
