CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO