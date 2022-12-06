ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

How to protect your mail after 2 are arrested for mail theft on Marco Island

Letters to families, postcards, and annual Christmas cards were stolen directly out of mailboxes, and earlier this week, Marco Island Police arrested two people for the crime. Police say 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera De La Cruz hit 16 different streets in one day. Thankfully, the mail was...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard

A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee Middle School student arrested after non-credible online threat

An Immokalee Middle School student was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he made a violent threat over social media. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student faces a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.
IMMOKALEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy