Season of the Seraph brings an Exotic with ‘multiple catalysts,’ Warmind Glaive, and more loot to Destiny 2

How to earn a Raid Key in MW2
In Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming midseason update, players will get the chance to take the role of Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz as they head off to breach the walls of a heavily-defended enemy fortress called Atomgrad. This new Raid game mode will take a good amount of teamwork...
All Mythic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
In Fortnite, getting the best weapon as early as possible is often down to luck. You pick your drop spot, jump from the Battle Bus, and hope that the loot treats you right. For players willing to get a little risky in the early game, there is a way to get your hands on some powerful weapons that will give you the edge in combat.
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
Is the Overwatch 2 season 2 premium battle pass worth it?
Another season, another battle pass. Overwatch 2 has taken its cues from other popular free-to-play FPS games in the industry and incorporated a battle pass system. Each season, players can earn battle pass XP as they play, which levels up their pass over time and grants cosmetic rewards as they reach different tiers. There are two battle pass tracks: free, which all players have access to, and premium, which costs about $10 and grants rewards much more frequently.
Which AD carries are best to pair with Renata Glasc in League of Legends?
Renata Glasc is one of the most recent releases in League of Legends. The support champion hit the live servers on Patch 12.4, with a lot of curiosity from the community due to her game-breaking ultimate and the revival of her W. While she didn’t turn out to be as...
Leaked Apex Legends Hardcore mode could break recycled LTM trend—but players already doubt it
While the Wintertide event succeeded in bringing in a season 15 high player peak on Steam for Apex Legends, it didn’t do much to address players’ criticisms of the game using recycled and reused limited-time modes. This go-round for the Winter Express is the fourth year in a row that some version of the LTM has appeared in Apex, and the general sentiment on its return has been middling.
League’s latest patch accidentally brought back an OP jungle trick
League of Legends Patch 12.23 brought back a jungle mechanic Riot Games initially removed with the preseason update. Following the latest patch, which went live on Nov. 7, players can once again doublecamp if they stand in the right position in the jungle. This was spotted by League content creator Phylaris, who showcased a few possible doublecamp scenarios on his YouTube channel.
Game Pass owners will auto-unlock all League champions—but new info shows limitations on equipping skins
While League of Legends players may benefit greatly from content unlocked by connecting their Game Pass subscription and Riot Games account, one major aspect of the game will remain locked: purchasing skins. As part of today’s announcement regarding the collaboration between Riot and Xbox Game Pass, Riot revealed that while...
No big deal: Jay3 proves Sojourn nerfs did little to dent damage hero’s Season 2 power
Sojourn was perhaps the one hero who was affected the most in the Overwatch 2 Season Two patch, and not in a good way—at least, not for those who played the menacing hit-scan DPS. She fit into the meta well in higher ranks but was widely considered too overpowered...
All rewards and benefits for every Riot title on Xbox Game Pass
The Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals for any console or PC player who wants to play a whole plethora of different titles at the cost of a single subscription. Many gamers have been teetering on the fence about the service, but a new addition to the Game Pass family could help persuade Riot Games aficionados to jump on board.
New Apex Legends character leaks have players going Ballistic
Another day, another leak in Apex Legends. The pattern isn’t new, but it is usually exciting for players looking forward to new content. And today brought great news for players, as a couple of popular leakers and insiders combined to bring new information for a new legend that was first mentioned in the huge character leak that occurred prior to season 13 of Apex.
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
Second verse: Liquid welcomes Nisha to Dota 2 roster as MATUMBAMAN retires
Dota 2’s The International 2022 was one of the most thrilling iterations of the event in terms of storylines. MATUMBAMAN’s last ride was one arc that fans followed closely throughout the event, and many wondered how Team Liquid would fill the void he’d leave behind after finally hanging up his mouse and keyboard.
Plus Ultra: Deku and crew could join Fortnite sooner than expected for collab with My Hero Academia
Fortnite has become the center of the multiverse of all franchises, seemingly just by declaring it so. The Zero Point was the first reality ever created, according to Epic Games, and every other franchise they’ve added to the game has been part of that extended reality. Now, the latest anime crew will be joining the battle royale, with the My Hero Academia collaboration expected as soon as next week.
How to play Bel’Veth in TFT Set 8
Riot Games has added Bel’Veth to Teamfight Tactics for the first time in Set Eight Monster’s Attack!, showcasing a Threat champion that is strong during the mid-game stages and can potentially carry during end-game comps. Bel’Veth is a unique attack damage-based four-cost champion in TFT Set Eight. As...
Riot suing NetEase competitor for copying ‘substantial parts of VALORANT’
Riot Games has filed a lawsuit against publisher NetEase over the company’s five-vs-five mobile shooter Hyper Front, which Riot alleges is a “copy of substantial parts of VALORANT.”. In a lawsuit filed in a U.K. court, Riot alleges that NetEase copied numerous parts of VALORANT to put into...
Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022
Elden Ring has done it. The action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment won Game of the Year at the Game Awards in 2022. It beat other heavy hitters including A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to take home the prized award.
Best supports to pair with Kai’Sa in League of Legends
League of Legends is constantly evolving, with new champions introduced and updates warping the meta on a patch-by-patch basis. After falling by the wayside for the majority of the season, Kai’Sa has returned to popularity and is now among the most popular champions in the game. That being said,...
Best Yone build in League of Legends
Ever since his release in 2020, Yone has been one of the most popular League of Legends champions. The connection with his brother Yasuo and the similarities in their kits have made him an enjoyable character across all levels of play. Yone is a champion with a lot of mobility that gives plenty of gratification when his combos are well-executed.
Apex data mining controversy explained: Should data mining be legal in ALGS?
Data mining has become a hot topic of discussion in the Apex Legends community as of late. What was once purely the domain of players interested in finding hints of new legends and items coming to the game has become a significant issue that the competitive community is divided over.
