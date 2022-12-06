Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
OG to reportedly field second Dota 2 roster with an old theme and at least one TI winner
Once you reach the peak of a competitive scene, there is an expectation placed on you by fans that never truly goes away—even if you step away from the scene. That applies doubly to teams with a fan base as large as OG’s Dota 2 division, which might continue part of its story from the two-time TI-winning days with a new roster.
dotesports.com
Second verse: Liquid welcomes Nisha to Dota 2 roster as MATUMBAMAN retires
Dota 2’s The International 2022 was one of the most thrilling iterations of the event in terms of storylines. MATUMBAMAN’s last ride was one arc that fans followed closely throughout the event, and many wondered how Team Liquid would fill the void he’d leave behind after finally hanging up his mouse and keyboard.
dotesports.com
Snatching CIS: OG finalizes Dota 2 roster with a former bear in the offlane
Another rumor can be checked off the list as OG pull Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin over from Eastern Europe to fill the final slot in its 2023 Dota Pro Circuit lineup. This is something that was listed as a possibility when OG struggled in finding a suitable offlaner in Western Europe following the org’s decision to part ways with ATF due to constraints his playstyle put on the roster’s overall approach to Dota.
dotesports.com
Give it a SEA-pin: Xtreme Gaming completes Dota 2 roster with 2 Malaysian players
The Dota 2 roster shuffle season is in motion for all the competitive regions. While the Chinese Dota 2 scene was just hit with the heavy news of Ame’s break from the game, others, like Xtreme Gaming, are completing their rosters in the shadows, adding Daniel “Ghost” Chan and Thiay “JT-” Jun Wen to their team, with the hopes of claiming the top spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 season 2 premium battle pass worth it?
Another season, another battle pass. Overwatch 2 has taken its cues from other popular free-to-play FPS games in the industry and incorporated a battle pass system. Each season, players can earn battle pass XP as they play, which levels up their pass over time and grants cosmetic rewards as they reach different tiers. There are two battle pass tracks: free, which all players have access to, and premium, which costs about $10 and grants rewards much more frequently.
dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
dotesports.com
All rewards and benefits for every Riot title on Xbox Game Pass
The Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals for any console or PC player who wants to play a whole plethora of different titles at the cost of a single subscription. Many gamers have been teetering on the fence about the service, but a new addition to the Game Pass family could help persuade Riot Games aficionados to jump on board.
dotesports.com
When does the ARAM Clash start in League of Legends?
A special edition of Clash is coming to League of Legends. For the first time, players will be able to participate in a Clash tournament that takes place outside of Summoner’s Rift since the event is heading to the Howling Abyss. A new edition of ARAM Clash will be...
dotesports.com
Only 2 players remain as PSG.LGD moves into a new era of Dota 2
PSG.LGD is entering a new era for its Dota 2 roster, signing three new players from across China to fill holes that opened up from some legendary figures deciding to step away from the game after several long seasons. For the upcoming 2023 Dota Pro Circuit, only star midlaner NothingToSay...
dotesports.com
The great reset: Vici and Invictus Gaming finalize Dota 2 rosters for the 2023 DPC
The 2022 Dota Pro Circuit wasn’t a memorable one for the Chinese region. Despite having a team in the finals in seven of the 10 The International events, Chinese participants failed to break into the top three at TI11. While underdogs like Aster failed to rise to the occasion, big names like Vici and Invictus Gaming failed to show presence which called for roster changes.
dotesports.com
Team Spirit confirms rumors with new Dota 2 signing
The International 10 champions, Team Spirit, are tinkering with their formula after TORONTOTOKYO decided to follow a different path for the 2023 DPC season. As its former midlaner embarks on a new journey, Spirit will fill the gap in its roster with Denis “Larl” Sigitov, the Dota 2 team announced today.
dotesports.com
Game Pass owners will auto-unlock all League champions—but new info shows limitations on equipping skins
While League of Legends players may benefit greatly from content unlocked by connecting their Game Pass subscription and Riot Games account, one major aspect of the game will remain locked: purchasing skins. As part of today’s announcement regarding the collaboration between Riot and Xbox Game Pass, Riot revealed that while...
dotesports.com
Best supports to pair with Kai’Sa in League of Legends
League of Legends is constantly evolving, with new champions introduced and updates warping the meta on a patch-by-patch basis. After falling by the wayside for the majority of the season, Kai’Sa has returned to popularity and is now among the most popular champions in the game. That being said,...
dotesports.com
Top Esports signs former League World Champion ahead of 2023 LPL season
Top Esports is leveling up its League of Legends division ahead of the next season. The team signed mid laner Song “Rookie” Eui-jin today, who hoisted the Summoner’s Cup in 2018 with Invictus Gaming and has been playing in the LPL since 2014. Rookie will take the place of knight, who parted ways with the team on Nov. 25.
dotesports.com
BetBoom emerges with TI champion and stacked Dota 2 lineup for 2023 DPC
Rumor sleuths stay winning this year, as BetBoom Team returns with one of the most dynamic Dota 2 rosters in Eastern Europe. Pretty much every part of the rumored lineup featuring former Virtus.pro teammates Nightfall and Save- ended up being true, including the inclusion of The International 10 Champion TORONTOTOKYO, who parted ways with Team Spirit just a day before the announcement.
dotesports.com
Together again: Doublelift, Bjergsen reunite in new-look 100 Thieves roster for 2023 LCS season
One of the greatest duos in North American League of Legends history is back. Legendary mid laner Bjergsen has reunited with superstar AD carry Doublelift on 100 Thieves’ starting roster for the upcoming competitive year, marking the third time that these two icons will have joined forces in their storied careers.
dotesports.com
JD Gaming signs 2 superstars for 2023 LPL season
Following Top Esports’ signings today, the LPL transfer window is finally starting to heat up. League of Legends bot laner Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk and mid laner Zhuo “knight” Ding have officially joined JD Gaming for the upcoming 2023 season. Ruler will be the starting ADC for the team, while knight will replace Zeng “Yagao” Qi who left the organization on Nov. 23.
dotesports.com
Chamber might be ‘out of the meta,’ but 100T say they’re not ‘in trouble’ like other top VALORANT teams
VALORANT Patch 5.12 is one of the single most impactful updates to the game, with changes to 15 different agents, the enhancement of utility destruction via abilities, and, of course, the long-awaited Chamber nerfs. Virtually every top VALORANT team playing in the VCT next year will have to come to...
dotesports.com
Controversial Dota 2 pro set to cash in on transfer rumors after sudden departure
Entity Gaming joins the post-International roster shuffling extravaganza despite an impressive season, with the organization bidding farewell to controversial star carry Ivan “Pure” Moskalenko. Pure joined Entity at the start of the Summer Tour of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit after losing his spot in Virtus.pro due to...
dotesports.com
FlyQuest ditches nearly all of 2022 LCS roster as plot for new era begins
Professional League of Legends is all about change. Unfortunately, that change can impact even those considered favorites within the scene, leaving the futures of talented players uncertain as they reflect on their success. FlyQuest is the next team in the LCS to have announced a complete reshuffling of their roster...
Comments / 0