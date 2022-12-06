Read full article on original website
Flint residents searching for water crisis accountability after Snyder’s criminal charges dismissed
FLINT, MI -- Flint residents who have crusaded for accountability in the Flint water crisis for years say they’ve been dealt another blow by the dismissal of criminal charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm signed an opinion and order dismissing two misdemeanor counts...
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
Recount in Livingston County results in more votes supporting Proposal 3
The hand recount in Livingston County of ballots cast on Proposal 22-3 has resulted in 4 additional yes votes, and 1 less no vote, a swing of 5 votes in support of the proposal, which adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to Michigan’s Consititution. In Livingston County,...
Genesee County hiring 20 new deputies to beef up security at satellite courts
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county is in the market for 20 part-time deputies as it ramps up efforts to make satellite district courts more secure. The county Board of Commissioners gave initial approval to creating the new positions on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Sheriff Chris Swanson said some of the new police officers could be on the job as soon as next month.
Genesee County board chairman appointed new county clerk
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Genesee County clerk will be no stranger to the County Administrative Building or the inner circle of county leadership. Judges from Genesee County Circuit Court announced Tuesday that Board of Commissioners Chairman Domonique D. Clemons will be the county's new clerk and register of deeds.
Three new members take office on Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI -- Three of the five newly-elected Flint Community Schools Board of Education members took their seats on Tuesday night. The swearing-in ceremony signifies a new age for the Flint Community Schools Board of Education as a new governing majority was elected to the board in November. It was...
Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway
Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
Flint area heartbroken by sudden death of ‘gentle giant’ Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?
Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
How are people in Bay City dealing with Veterans Memorial Bridge being closed?
BAY CITY, MI— As the closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge stretches past its third day, residents and visitors in Bay City have been vocal about how they really feel about current bridge conditions. Social media posts have been circulating about the conditions of the two remaining open bridges, Independence...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
Residents forced out of apartment complex after code violations
This comes after owners of Everett Apartments failed to meet code issues that have left some units in need of major repair.
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking case
A lot of weird and strange things happen not just in the United States but all around the world and they surprise us a lot. Now, there is news going viral on the internet that a driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan to settle a tire marking case. According to that news,
CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) – Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. “Those are the kids that are going to help us continue to grow our companies. They’re the future,” Yackel said....
MDOT tapping consultant to remedy stuck Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI-- After initial reports of electrical issues, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said an out-of-town consultant will be needed to determine how best to return Bay City’s Veterans Memorial bridge to working order. In an email sent Wednesday, Dec. 7 by MDOT Communications representative Jocelyn Garza,...
MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
