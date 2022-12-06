Read full article on original website
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott's public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state's chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
In defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke, lawyers debate whether Kelcy Warren is a public figure
Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon, sued O'Rourke in February over accusations he made...
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for prison bus escape and massacre of family
Seven months after Texas saw one of the nation's deadliest prison escapes, investigations into what went wrong have come back to one factor: The state's lockups are dangerously short-staffed.
Recall alert: Texas DSHS announces recall on oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay after several illnesses reported
Texans who purchased oysters since Nov. 17 should not eat them or throw them out after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a recall of all oysters harvested in one area of Galveston Bay. DSHS said that oysters harvested in the TX-1 area of Galveston Bay (located above...
Near Record Heat Afternoons Continue
Get ready for another warm, humid and cloudy day! Expect morning temps sitting in the lower 70s, when our normal low is in the upper 40s. Watch out for the fog that will swallow up some of our coastal areas through mid-morning. The afternoon temperatures will top out in the...
Storms expected Saturday night
We’re starting our day with temperatures in the upper 60s and patchy dense fog that will linger through 9 a.m. As we head into the afternoon a few showers and even isolated thunderstorms will be possible after 2 p.m. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
