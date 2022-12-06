ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

camdencounty.com

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center Waives Adoption Fees this Weekend

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, are teaming up for a holiday adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11. All adoption fees will be waived on animals at Homeward Bound. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Camden's Holiday Gift to Drivers – Free Parking at Meters

Camden wants you to shop and visit this holiday season so they are making parking free. Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden Parking Authority Chairman Jose Martinez and Camden Parking Authority Executive Director Willie Hunter announced Tuesday that all meter parking in the New Jersey city will be free from Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.
CAMDEN, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Remembering Stainton’s Department Store

On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
iheart.com

Cam Footage Leads To Capture Of New Jersey Thanksgiving Underwear Thief

On Thanksgiving, there was a break-in at a Glassboro, New Jersey home in which the burglar made off with several items from the bedroom, including the homeowner’s underwear. Well, good news…the Turkey Day panty bandit has been found. Kyle Jones has been charged with burglary, trespassing, and theft, and it’s all thanks to a surveillance camera that was set up in that same bedroom.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains

The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Who Stole Catalytic Converters From School Buses Parked in Gloucester Twp., NJ, Lot?

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ

