We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
Fire breaks out in South Jersey auto body shop
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A fire broke out inside a South Jersey auto body shop. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at Caliber Collision on Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken.CBS3 spotted firefighters checking out the roof and running hoses into the garages of the auto shop.
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New Jersey
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New Jersey but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by heading to your local tree farm with family and selecting your Christmas tree.
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
camdencounty.com
Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center Waives Adoption Fees this Weekend
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, are teaming up for a holiday adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11. All adoption fees will be waived on animals at Homeward Bound. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
NBC Philadelphia
Camden's Holiday Gift to Drivers – Free Parking at Meters
Camden wants you to shop and visit this holiday season so they are making parking free. Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden Parking Authority Chairman Jose Martinez and Camden Parking Authority Executive Director Willie Hunter announced Tuesday that all meter parking in the New Jersey city will be free from Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.
shorelocalnews.com
Remembering Stainton’s Department Store
On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
shorebeat.com
Animal Shelter Seeking Coats, Sweaters to Keep Dogs From Brick ‘Puppy Mill’ Warm
The Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, where many of the 180 dogs and cats that were rescued from a home in Brick Saturday were taken, is seeking coats and sweaters to keep them warm while temperatures are low. The shelter said via social media that it has been overwhelmed by...
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’
"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
iheart.com
Cam Footage Leads To Capture Of New Jersey Thanksgiving Underwear Thief
On Thanksgiving, there was a break-in at a Glassboro, New Jersey home in which the burglar made off with several items from the bedroom, including the homeowner’s underwear. Well, good news…the Turkey Day panty bandit has been found. Kyle Jones has been charged with burglary, trespassing, and theft, and it’s all thanks to a surveillance camera that was set up in that same bedroom.
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living. New Hope, a deeply-historic riverside town in Bucks County, was listed as the 27th best holiday...
thesandpaper.net
Dozens of Neglected Dogs, Cats Cared for at Manahawkin Shelter After Removal From ‘Horrific’ Conditions
Cleaned of encrusted feces, dogs that were rescued from tragically overcrowded conditions in Brick settled into a warm rest in blankets donated by an outpouring from Southern Ocean County residents, reported volunteers from the Friends of the Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter on Monday. After emergency care and bathing, “they...
NBC Philadelphia
Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains
The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
Who Stole Catalytic Converters From School Buses Parked in Gloucester Twp., NJ, Lot?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
