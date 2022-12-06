ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hairy Biker’s Dave Myers shares cancer update: ‘I’m over the moon’

Dave Myers has made his first public appearance since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, and said he is “over the moon”.The Hairy Bikers duo turned up on BBC’sSaturday Kitchen today (10 December).Host Matt Tebutt welcomed him on the show and said: “We’re very honoured, this is your first time out.”Myers replied: “I’m over the moon, I’m still breathing.”He added: “It’s lovely to be back. It’s been a rough year, Matt, I can’t pretend otherwise. There were some times that I didn’t think I’d be here for Christmas.”He thanked his doctors and nurses in Birmingham who helped in his...
Click2Houston.com

'Top Gun' named best film by National Board of Review

NEW YORK – “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022's biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

