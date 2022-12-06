ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Santa Claus is coming to frown! Why the best Christmas songs are sad and slow

By Emma John
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoJ4X_0jZBBGT900
‘Your father said it was pneumonia, your mother said it was stress’ … Prince.

The loss of Low’s Mimi Parker last month, at the age of 55, got me thinking about the power of sad songs. With her husband and band partner Alan Sparhawk, Parker was responsible for one of the most downbeat festive albums ever made: Christmas, from 1999. From its spectral version of Little Drummer Boy to a cover of Blue Christmas sung at what sounds like half-speed, its eight tracks remained faithful to the Minnesota band’s melancholic indie sound. The opener begins with this harrowing observation about Jesus’s birthday: “If you were born today, we’d kill you by age eight.”

It’s one of the most sorrowful-sounding seasonal albums ever – but also one of the best. Little surprise if it has passed you by: we don’t pay nearly enough attention to the gift of truly sad Christmas songs. When compiling yuletide playlists, we prefer the manically jolly over the miserable. We’re happy to hear Noddy Holder screaming like an axe-wielding killer, but something approaching the true loneliness, grief and weltschmerz of the darkest time of the year? Many of us would rather scroll on by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0I9W_0jZBBGT900
Too bleak for Motown … Marvin Gaye, whose I Want to Come Home for Christmas was never released in his lifetime. Photograph: Jim Britt/Getty Images

I’m not talking here about the joyous nihilism of the Pogues, or the poppy heartache of Last Christmas, whose narrator is already planning to re-gift his heart within the twelvemonth. Nor do I mean the awkward feels elicited by Do They Know It’s Christmas? – though we’ve all experienced the guilt of belting out the bridge and realising we’re having far too good a time singing about dread and fear. No, for real pathos you need something extra. Bittersweet melodies, lyrics that cut deeper the more time you spend with them. Something that can play on the most untuned of heartstrings, a voice that could wring tears even from Scrooged’s Frank Cross. A spot of Sarah McLachlan, a swig of Sufjan Stevens, someone covering Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in the most mournful tones they can muster.

I first encountered that last example in an episode of 2Point4 Children in which the kids got separated from their parents, and it has haunted me ever since. It’s not the despair that kills you but the battered belief in a better future. Written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane for the 1943 musical Meet Me in St Louis, and first sung by Judy Garland, it’s a song full of poignant cadences that are a perfect fit for its wistful sentiment. Or at least they were, until Frank Sinatra insisted on replacing the lyrics with cheerier lines: “Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow” turned into “hang a shining star upon the nearest bough”. The original is infinitely superior, and ready-made for all your 21st-century Christmas downers from Covid lockdowns to cost-of-living crises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433Ln4_0jZBBGT900
‘We’d kill Jesus by age eight’ … Mimi Parker of Low. Photograph: Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images

During lockdown we all learned that few things feel lonelier than a lonely Christmas. On your tod at Easter, or going stag for summer solstice? You’ll get by. December, though, is cold and cruelly isolating, which is why yearning yuletide tunes are so powerful: Joni Mitchell’s River; John Prine’s Christmas in Prison. What price Geldof’s clanging chimes of doom when you’ve got the opening bells of the bluesy intro to Charles Brown’s Please Come Home For Christmas? (Follow up question: is there a sadder end to a line than “I have no friends”?)

Plenty of lonesome-without-you numbers (many middling to awful) have hijacked the holiday season and our susceptible ears with them. Only Prince could create a jewel of the genre and perform it just once: Another Lonely Christmas, the B-side to I Would Die 4 U, remains brilliantly obscure. It sounds like a regular tale of she-done-me-wrong until the shock reveal that actually she died – on the 25th no less! – and he’s managing his grief with banana daiquiris. As set-ups to guitar solos go, “Your father said it was pneumonia, your mother said it was stress” is pretty unforgiving, while the final organ outro lends a neat funereal touch.

Festivals of light don’t just illuminate the darkness, they draw attention to it, which is probably why Motown never released Marvin Gaye’s I Want to Come Home for Christmas – sung from the point of view of a Vietnam-prisoner-of-war – during his lifetime. Simon and Garfunkel’s 7 O’Clock News/Silent Night, with its counterpoint of depressing headlines and angelic vocals, is a hard listen at the best of times, let alone when you’re trying to drown your worries in supermarket own-brand Bailey’s.

But it does, at least, remind us that things were ever thus. Life isn’t especially ho ho ho right now and we’re facing the very definition of Dolly Parton’s Hard Candy Christmas. A bleak midwinter cries out for a bit of catharsis, so put on some LCD Soundsystem and let Christmas break your heart.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WFAA

Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies

Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children

Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy