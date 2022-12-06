Manchester Airport has closed both of its runways because of heavy snowfall.A statement on Twitter this morning said: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity. “Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”It comes as temperatures in the UK could plunge to a chilly -10C as snow swept the country, with further flurries forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for...

28 MINUTES AGO