The Independent

Manchester Airport shuts both runways due to heavy snow

Manchester Airport has closed both of its runways because of heavy snowfall.A statement on Twitter this morning said: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity. “Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”It comes as temperatures in the UK could plunge to a chilly -10C as snow swept the country, with further flurries forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato boss warns of ‘major war’ with Putin

The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”It comes as the British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the...
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

