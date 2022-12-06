Read full article on original website
Related
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Cowboys Coach Sends Clear Message On Brittney Griner's Release
Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap facilitated by President Joe Biden. Today's news has spurred a ton of reactions from the sports world, including a series of bold posts from Cowboys' star Micah Parsons. Parsons, in a group of now ...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
atozsports.com
Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news
The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge
The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
NFL Fans Lose It After Spotting Raiders Owner Mark Davis Sitting With Ice Cube During Thursday Night Football
While watching Thursday Night Football you might have noticed a special guest in the box with Raiders owner Mark Davis – Ice Cube. The rapper-actor superstar was in attendance for the Raiders game against the Rams. While it was a home game officially for the LA NFL team, there was a lot of silver and black in the stands.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Rams Coach Shocked to Witness Baker Mayfield Celebratory Headbutt in Person
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield head butted a teammate after beating the Raiders.
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Comments / 9