Washington, CA

Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
atozsports.com

Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news

The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge

The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI

