ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Arrest Made After Bizarre Daycare Attack and Park Ranger Shooting

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZQkN_0jZBAvKD00
Mecklenburg County Jail

A North Carolina man was arrested late Monday after allegedly throwing a rock into a daycare center with hate speech written on it, an incident police say is connected to the shooting of a park ranger days earlier.

Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, faces seven charges—including attempted murder, assault of a deadly weapon with intent to kill, ethnic intimidation, and the threat of mass violence on the educational property. Corpening was taken into custody with the assistance of a SWAT team and the FBI.

He was being housed at the Mecklenburg County Jail and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police say they were first called to the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center, in Charlotte, around 8:40 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports that a rock had been thrown through the window “with a note containing hate speech and various threats toward children.” No injuries were reported from the incident and the details of the threat were still unclear.

The FBI was soon brought into the investigation, with police indicating the assault is connected to a shooting of a park ranger last week at the Friendship Sportsplex. The Nov. 27 incident, which took place within walking distance from the daycare, resulted in non-life-threatening injuries for the park ranger, as he was closing the sportsplex.

Police have not yet said how the two incidents are related but cited the “totality of the circumstances.”

“The first incident that happened we thought was probably an isolated incident, because this kind of incident is not common,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Maj. Melanie Peacock said during a Monday press conference.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 9

NuMiifivethirteen18
3d ago

it's demonic and the uprising of violence shows and proof beyond human doubt Biblical Prophecy being fulfilled. PLEASE TAKE NOTE WE ARE WITNESSING THE FINAL DAYS. Looking forward toThe Promised Peace & Perfection on this Paradise Jesus spoke about. We need to pray we endured to the end of this wicked system and if we fall asleep we are resurrected into the Promised Land governed by our Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ

Reply(7)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Body cam video released in trial of CMPD officer accused of causing deadly crash

CHARLOTTE — The trial for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of hitting and killing a college student in his patrol car is underway. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Gastonia man assaults girlfriend with sledgehammer: PD

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old Gastonia man accused of striking his girlfriend in the head with a sledgehammer is now facing charges, Gastonia Police said Wednesday. Officers arrived at an area hospital around 9:30 a.m. last Friday where a 21-year-old woman who had been profusely bleeding from the head said she had […]
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pineville Police cadet arrested for assault, under investigation

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville Police Department cadet was arrested for simple assault in Charlotte, according to CMPD records. Pineville Police confirmed with WBTV that 24-year-old Chelsea Fernandez was arrested on Nov. 26 and an internal investigation is underway. Fernandez is a Basic Law Enforcement Trainee (BLET) and not...
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, repeat offender sentenced for stealing mail in wire fraud scheme, DOJ says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man that admitted in federal court to stealing mail from residential mailboxes and using stolen information to commit wire fraud was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Court documents showed that 37-year-old Soheil Akhavan Rezaie, a repeat offender, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy